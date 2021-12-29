Growth Opportunities in Global Lethal Miniature Aerial Munition Systems (LMAMS): Future Return on Investment from Historic Investment Loss to Meet Excess Demand over LMAMS Supply

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Global Lethal Miniature Aerial Munition Systems (LMAMS)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report focuses on existing and evolving markets at the global and regional level across the aerospace, defense, and security (ADS) domains. The research service provides specialist studies on specific product or market segments, offering deep-dive analysis to strategists and investors on the future of ADS in terms of addressable markets, opportunities, and disruptions.

Lethal miniature aerial munition systems, or LMAMS, are man-portable launchers, guidance systems, and small uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS). Other names include precision attack loitering munition (PALM) and kamikaze drones. They fly like a model plane or helicopter, are battery-powered, and armies can bring them into action and fire them in seconds.



The LMAMS concept is rooted in the 1980s during the Cold War when novel Israeli technology had gained interest as a means to have a top-attack drone fly in a fixed pattern until it detected a radar signal and either attacked it or ran out of fuel and crashed. In an all-out war scenario, this concept was considered viable, but the following decades saw an easing of tensions with the fall of the Soviet Union and conflicts dominated by near un-contested air power providing the air-land battle strike component. With the return to old tensions, new ones in Europe, and the Indo-Pacific air superiority no longer assured, means were sought to fill the gap, initially for special operations forces, but now spreading to front-line combat infantry, especially as a way to replace heavy training and ammunition-intensive weapon systems such as mortars.



Catering to military forces and associated industries, this study identifies emerging trends, market values, and opportunity areas in a market predicted to grow rapidly as many systems adopted by the United States tend to proliferate across NATO and its partner nations. The study provides insights into the reasoning behind this forecast period (2021-2026) benefitting defense and commercial industry leaders who may consider entering this relatively open market when seeking new avenues to enhance their portfolios.



Uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS), weapons, and technology companies that are looking to address potential requirements of the military tactical level beyond-line-of-sight targeting and weapons market will benefit from this study.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

What are the trends, drivers, and constraints influencing future market requirements?

What are the forecasted regional market values?

Who are the current main buyers and suppliers?

What are the opportunities for growth?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Lethal Miniature Aerial Munition Systems (LMAMS) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

What You Need to Know First

What You Need to Know First

How LMAMS Can Replace Mortars and Other Weapons and Skills

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - LMAMS

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Market Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue Share

3. Growth Opportunity Universe - LMAMS

Growth Opportunity 1: Loitering Aerial Weapon for Special Forces' Stealth, Speed, Surprise, and Precision Needs

Growth Opportunity 2: Loitering Aerial Weapon for Combat Infantry Platoons' BLOS Needs

Growth Opportunity 3: Future Return on Investment from Historic Investment Loss to Meet Excess Demand over LMAMS Supply

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vmyx26