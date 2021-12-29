Global LTE Advanced Pro Market to Reach $34.4 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global LTE Advanced Pro Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032091/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 114.5% over the period 2020-2027. NFV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 118.7% CAGR and reach US$24.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the SDN segment is readjusted to a revised 105.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $51.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 107.8% CAGR

- The LTE Advanced Pro market in the U.S. is estimated at US$51.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 107.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 101.7% and 98.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 78% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

Cavium

Ciena Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. , Ltd

Intel Corporation

LM Ericsson

NEC Technologies India Private Limited

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung

ZTE Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032091/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for LTE Advanced Pro

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for LTE Advanced Pro by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for NFV by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for NFV by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for NFV by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for SDN by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for SDN by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for SDN by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Locations

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Locations by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Locations by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Urban Areas by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Urban Areas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Urban Areas by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Public Spaces by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Public Spaces by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Public Spaces by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Rural Areas by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Rural Areas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Rural Areas by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential Areas

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Residential Areas by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential Areas by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail Stores by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Retail Stores by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail Stores by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Highways by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Highways by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Highways by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Large Enterprises

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Large Enterprises by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Large Enterprises by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for LTE Advanced Pro by

Network Technology - NFV and SDN - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for LTE Advanced Pro by Network

Technology - NFV and SDN Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by

Network Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

NFV and SDN for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for LTE Advanced Pro by

Location - Other Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural

Areas, Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large

Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for LTE Advanced Pro by Location -

Other Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas,

Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large

Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential

Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large Enterprises for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for LTE Advanced Pro

by Network Technology - NFV and SDN - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for LTE Advanced Pro by

Network Technology - NFV and SDN Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by

Network Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

NFV and SDN for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for LTE Advanced Pro

by Location - Other Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces,

Rural Areas, Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and

Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for LTE Advanced Pro by

Location - Other Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural

Areas, Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large

Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential

Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large Enterprises for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for LTE Advanced Pro

by Network Technology - NFV and SDN - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for LTE Advanced Pro by Network

Technology - NFV and SDN Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by

Network Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

NFV and SDN for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for LTE Advanced Pro

by Location - Other Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces,

Rural Areas, Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and

Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for LTE Advanced Pro by

Location - Other Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural

Areas, Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large

Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential

Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large Enterprises for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for LTE Advanced Pro

by Network Technology - NFV and SDN - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for LTE Advanced Pro by Network

Technology - NFV and SDN Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by

Network Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

NFV and SDN for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for LTE Advanced Pro

by Location - Other Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces,

Rural Areas, Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and

Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for LTE Advanced Pro by

Location - Other Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural

Areas, Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large

Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential

Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large Enterprises for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for LTE Advanced Pro

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for LTE Advanced Pro by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for LTE Advanced Pro

by Network Technology - NFV and SDN - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for LTE Advanced Pro by

Network Technology - NFV and SDN Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by

Network Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

NFV and SDN for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for LTE Advanced Pro

by Location - Other Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces,

Rural Areas, Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and

Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for LTE Advanced Pro by

Location - Other Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural

Areas, Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large

Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential

Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large Enterprises for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for LTE Advanced Pro

by Network Technology - NFV and SDN - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: France Historic Review for LTE Advanced Pro by

Network Technology - NFV and SDN Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by

Network Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

NFV and SDN for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for LTE Advanced Pro

by Location - Other Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces,

Rural Areas, Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and

Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: France Historic Review for LTE Advanced Pro by

Location - Other Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural

Areas, Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large

Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential

Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large Enterprises for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for LTE Advanced

Pro by Network Technology - NFV and SDN - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for LTE Advanced Pro by

Network Technology - NFV and SDN Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by

Network Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

NFV and SDN for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for LTE Advanced

Pro by Location - Other Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces,

Rural Areas, Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and

Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Germany Historic Review for LTE Advanced Pro by

Location - Other Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural

Areas, Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large

Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential

Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large Enterprises for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for LTE Advanced Pro

by Network Technology - NFV and SDN - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Italy Historic Review for LTE Advanced Pro by Network

Technology - NFV and SDN Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by

Network Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

NFV and SDN for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for LTE Advanced Pro

by Location - Other Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces,

Rural Areas, Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and

Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Italy Historic Review for LTE Advanced Pro by

Location - Other Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural

Areas, Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large

Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential

Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large Enterprises for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for LTE Advanced Pro by

Network Technology - NFV and SDN - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: UK Historic Review for LTE Advanced Pro by Network

Technology - NFV and SDN Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by

Network Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

NFV and SDN for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for LTE Advanced Pro by

Location - Other Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural

Areas, Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large

Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: UK Historic Review for LTE Advanced Pro by Location -

Other Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas,

Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large

Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential

Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large Enterprises for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for LTE

Advanced Pro by Network Technology - NFV and SDN - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for LTE Advanced Pro

by Network Technology - NFV and SDN Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced

Pro by Network Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for NFV and SDN for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for LTE

Advanced Pro by Location - Other Locations, Urban Areas, Public

Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways

and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for LTE Advanced Pro

by Location - Other Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces,

Rural Areas, Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and

Large Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced

Pro by Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential

Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large Enterprises for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for LTE

Advanced Pro by Network Technology - NFV and SDN - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for LTE Advanced Pro by

Network Technology - NFV and SDN Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro

by Network Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

NFV and SDN for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for LTE

Advanced Pro by Location - Other Locations, Urban Areas, Public

Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways

and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for LTE Advanced Pro by

Location - Other Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural

Areas, Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large

Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced

Pro by Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential

Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large Enterprises for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 103: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for LTE

Advanced Pro by Network Technology - NFV and SDN - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 104: Rest of World Historic Review for LTE Advanced Pro

by Network Technology - NFV and SDN Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 105: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced

Pro by Network Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for NFV and SDN for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for LTE

Advanced Pro by Location - Other Locations, Urban Areas, Public

Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways

and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Rest of World Historic Review for LTE Advanced Pro

by Location - Other Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces,

Rural Areas, Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and

Large Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced

Pro by Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential

Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large Enterprises for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 35

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032091/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________