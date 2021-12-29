Global Cannabis Testing Market Report 2021-2025 Featuring Thermo Fisher Scientific, CannaSafe Analytics, Merck KGaA, Cannalysis Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cannabis Testing Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cannabis testing market is poised to grow by $1.20 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 13%

This study identifies the increasing global awareness about benefits of cannabis as one of the prime reasons driving the cannabis testing market growth during the next few years. The market is driven by the increasing use of cannabis for medical purposes and the growing adoption of information management solutions.

The report on cannabis testing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The cannabis testing market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cannabis testing market vendors that include AB SCIEX LLC, Agilent Technologies Inc., Cannalysis, CannaSafe Analytics, Digipath Inc., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp.

Also, the cannabis testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Instruments - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Consumables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Overview

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AB SCIEX LLC

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Cannalysis

CannaSafe Analytics

Digipath Inc.

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer Inc.

Shimadzu Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corp.

