Fixing of Coupon Rate - Danish Ship Finance A/S

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2022

Effective from 1 January 2022, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Danmarks Skibskredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with half yearly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2022 to 1 July 2022:

DK0004131430, maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2022: 0.3133%

DK0004132834, maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2022: 0.3133%

DK0004131869, maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 January 2022: 0.3133%

DK0004131943, maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2022: 0.3133%

DK0004132164, maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2022: 0.3133%

DK0004132404, maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 January 2022: 0.3133%

DK0004133055, maturity in 2029, new rate as at 1 January 2022: 0.3133%

