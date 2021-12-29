Global Track and Trace Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Korber, Mettler Toledo and SAP Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Track and Trace Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the track and trace market and it is poised to grow by $6.41 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.29% during the forecast period. The report on the track and trace market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by stringent government regulations for implementing serialization and rise in the adoption of advanced track and trace solutions.



The track and trace market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The track and trace market is segmented as below:

By Technology

RFID

Barcode

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

This study identifies the growth in the number of packaging-related product recalls as one of the prime reasons driving the track and trace market growth during the next few years.



The report on track and trace market covers the following areas:

Track and trace market sizing

Track and trace market forecast

Track and trace market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading track and trace market vendors that include Antares Vision SpA, Korber AG, Mettler Toledo, Optel Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, SAP SE, SEA Vision Srl, Syntegon Technology GmbH, TraceLink Inc., and Xyntek Inc. Also, the track and trace market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

RFID - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Barcode - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Antares Vision SpA

Korber AG

Mettler Toledo

Optel Group

Robert Bosch GmbH

SAP SE

SEA Vision Srl

Syntegon Technology GmbH

TraceLink Inc.

Xyntek Inc.

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ba9gcj