AleSmith Brewing Company Kicks Off the New Year With West Coast-Style IPA

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AleSmith Brewing Company is adding a new IPA and package format to its year-round portfolio for 2022. Party Tricks is a West Coast-style IPA launching in cans and draft this January. Party Tricks hides nothing up its sleeves with amazing flavor and is ready to join the AleSmith lineup in 16 oz. can 6-packs.

Brewed with massive amounts of Strata, El Dorado and Citra hops, this West Coast-style India pale ale evokes a blend of invigorating aromas, brimming with juicy notes of grapefruit, strawberry, and passion fruit. Whether it's a night out on the town or a casual hang with friends, the 16 oz. can format ensures even more fun for every type of party.

"We're thrilled to kick off AleSmith's portfolio with an IPA that showcases the new format along with a fun and dynamic marketing campaign," says Brandon Richards, President of AleSmith. "Party Tricks is the first release of three beers that will be available in 16 oz. 6-packs. We love the format, and we are seeing that our beer customers across the state enjoy it as well. With the transition to a new format, Party Tricks will be a prominent addition to our lineup and a key priority for AleSmith throughout 2022," Richards adds.

Party Tricks IPA will be available in 16 oz. can 6-packs and draft at AleSmith's Tasting Room and throughout their distribution network starting in January. Prepare to be amazed and make sure to keep an eye out for a Party Tricks weekend celebration set for early March. For more information about Party Tricks, visit https://alesmith.com/or check out the brewery's online Beer Finder to find a retailer closest to you.

ABV: 6.8%

About AleSmith Brewing Company

Forged in 1995, AleSmith has been recognized by consumers and critics alike as one of the world's foremost craft brewing companies behind accolades that include medals won at prestigious national and international beer competitions. In addition to being well-established within its hometown of San Diego, AleSmith was acknowledged by the RateBeer community as the Top Brewer in California and the 4th Best Brewery in the World in 2017. AleSmith also received the Champion Brewery Award for the past three years at the San Diego International Beer Competition and was named Small Brewing Company of the Year at the Great American Beer Festival in 2008. AleSmith is celebrating its 23rd year in business and occupies a 109,942 square-foot facility with a state-of-the-art brewery. AleSmith is currently ranked #9 out of 33,000+ breweries worldwide.

