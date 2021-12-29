City Center Properties Closed by Mid-Atlantic Commercial Real Estate - Newport News, VA

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid-Atlantic Commercial Real Estate is pleased to announce the closing of a 10-property class A office and retail portfolio consisting of 574,466 SF at City Center at Oyster Point in Newport News, Virginia.

According to Senior Vice President Monty Spencer, who brokered the transaction, "It was a privilege to represent the partnership in the sale of City Center at Oyster Point. While meticulously cared for under previous ownership, I have every confidence that the new ownership will bring a renewed energy and propel City Center at Oyster Point to true iconic status. Locals and visitors alike will continue to enjoy this flagship destination of the Virginia Peninsula for a long time to come."

"The size of this transaction is another example of the capability and scope of the talent at Mid-Atlantic Commercial Real Estate," said Jonathan Guion, Managing Broker for Mid-Atlantic Commercial. "We're very proud that Mid-Atlantic has over the years consistently been, and remains, one of the top leaders in commercial real estate in the entire Hampton Roads market."

Mid-Atlantic Commercial Real Estate specializes in the sale and leasing of all commercial asset classes, the assembly and development of raw land, and institutional investment opportunities. Mid-Atlantic is the Hampton Roads aﬃliate of TCN Worldwide, a consortium of leading independent commercial real estate firms, serving more than 200 markets globally.

Mid Atlantic Commercial Real Estate

110 Mid Atlantic Place Yorktown, VA 23693

www.midatlanticcommercial.com

757-867-8777

Related Images











Image 1: City Center Fountains

















Image 2: City Center Aerial

















Image 3: City Center Fountain

















Image 4: City Center Buildings









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment