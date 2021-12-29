Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Expands its Omnichannel Service Offering

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Expands its end user Features with SMS on its MobiExchange SaaS Platform

New York, NY / December 29, 2021 – Mobiquity Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ: MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation advertising, today announced a new end-user feature for MobiExchange (www.mobiexchange.com), the Company’s SaaS platform for digital advertising and data services. Designed in response to existing customer’s evolving digital campaign needs, Mobiquity’s MobiExchange platform now allows marketers to unleash the power of their valuable first-party data and drive greater precision in their digital marketing campaigns by utilizing text messaging (SMS) in addition to it existing suite of programmatic advertising options.

Text messaging is considered to be one of the most effective marketing channels but leveraging it as part of an overall campaign can be challenging for many marketers. MobiExchange has integrated SMS services into its platform to offer marketers another channel that leverages their same first-party data in cases where time-sensitive and/or short messages with a simple call to action can enhance meeting their campaign goals.

SMS is an essential component of an omnichannel marketing strategy and now Mobiquity allows its clients the ability to target through an additional touchpoint. The marketing dollars currently being spent elsewhere on SMS can now be shifted to Mobiquity, while maintaining uniformed targeting and provide a true one-stop marketing solution. This new feature also allows the user to optimize marketing dollars by focusing on how the recipient wishes to receive his or her messaging.

Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies, commented, "Our mission is to provide our customers with a service platform that is affordable, quick to implement, and designed for the end user. The MobiExchange platform was built to enable the quick and seamless integration of new features that will help support clients in the ever-changing digital marketing environment. We are excited to offer all of our customers this new channel to enhance audience reach and optimize campaigns more precisely.”

MobiExchange is one of the fastest, easiest, and most affordable ways for small and medium size brands and advertising agencies to enhance and manage a digital media campaign. MobiExchange is a SaaS platform for digital advertising and data services, specifically designed for non-technical personnel to assist them in reaching their target audiences. MobiExchange allows advertiser to turn their offline data in actionable data within minutes and does it without incurring the burden of an expensive in-house tech team.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. is a next generation, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its data services division. Mobiquity Technologies’ Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com) provides programmatic advertising technologies and insights on consumer behavior. For more information, please visit: https://mobiquitytechnologies.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Investor Relations

TraDigital IR

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@tradigitalir.com

