Commercial Trucking Insurance Agency 'NIS' Rebrands to CNS Insurance

LITITZ, Pa., Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After years of substantial growth and the increased client demand for DOT regulatory compliance, CDL training, and healthcare services, Northern Insurance Specialists (NIS) is rebranding as CNS Insurance.

This change will further strengthen the association, with all the companies falling under the CNS Companies umbrella — Compliance Navigation Specialists (CNS), CNS Driver Training Center, and CNS Occupational Medicine.

Headquartered in Central Pennsylvania and founded in 2013, CNS Insurance began as a small personal lines agency to complement the local notary service. But today, CNS Insurance serves the commercial trucking, fuel, HAZMAT, agricultural, construction, and passenger carrier industries across 25 states.

CNS Insurance continues to grow into CEO John Irwin's vision of a self-sufficient multi-state commercial transportation agency that complements the mission of the agency's sister company Compliance Navigation Specialists.

"From CNS Insurance to our sister company Compliance Navigation Specialists, we are committed to our clients remaining safe, compliant, and successful," says CEO John Irwin.

CNS Insurance has the unique ability to provide better understanding and support to the clients it serves through its relationship with CNS. Being able to provide first-class safety and compliance knowledge and training to its clients gives them an edge on their policies while bringing more money to their bottom line.

Having a better understanding of the transportation industry through the relationship with its fellow companies is what sets CNS Insurance apart from other agencies, giving it the competitive advantage when carriers shop for commercial insurance coverage.

Currently, CNS Insurance has a footprint of over 300 clients across 25 states and is strategically focused on the commercial transportation industry.

CNS Insurance values positive, lasting relationships with its team and clients by delivering honest service as its knowledgeable and experienced professionals seek to understand the communities being served.

"Our agency is highly rated for customer service, which we uphold by providing the best service possible to all of our clients, large or small," says Ron Haws, CNS Insurance Agency Director.

To complement the continued growth of CNS Companies, all employees and services will be migrating to a brand new 20,000-square-foot facility that will be better equipped to provide the "one-stop shop" service structure that was always envisioned. Covering all angles of the transportation industry, CNS Companies will be training new drivers, protecting carriers through safety and compliance, providing commercial insurance coverage for those carriers, and even providing medical services, all at one location.

The operating address is changing to 151 Koser Road, Lititz PA 17543, effective Jan. 1, 2022.

For more information, please visit https://www.cnsinsures.com.

CONTACT:

Ron Haws | Agency Director

717.625.0066 x106

ron@cnsinsures.com

CNS Insurance is a commercial trucking insurance agency specializing in insuring independent owner-operators and fleets across 25 states.

Related Images











Image 1: CNS Companies





CNS helps trucking and transportation companies remain safe, compliant, and profitable: Safety, CDL Training, Insurance.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment