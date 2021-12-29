Wasder Pioneers Social Gaming Microverse on Solana Through Blockchain Technology

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wasder, a global gamified social microverse for gamers, announced its plans to launch on Solana, a market-leading blockchain solution, as Wasder looks to become the main entry point to future metaverses.

As the first mainstream gaming platform and digital microverse of its kind, the collaboration sets a new standard for both gamers and publishers. The joint effort enables gamers to participate in the Game of Wasder, a fully gamified experience built into the social platform, allowing them to become more involved with the games they love such as Minecraft, Call of Duty, Roblox, Fortnite, Garena Free Fire, PUBG Mobile and more.

The Game of Wasder makes the interaction with brands a more immersive experience. Combined with the Game Spaces, it allows game publishers and developers to host their communities on Wasder. It also gives them access to a plethora of other quality-of-life solutions, such as featuring their in-game items, like NFTs, Battlepasses and rewards, while also gaining exposure to a larger audience. Rewards are exclusive NFTs from games that Wasder is partnered with. Wasder has previously collaborated with Townstar from Gala Games and Hash Rush from Vorto Games and will be announcing several new partners in Q1 of 2022. Users will also have access to Wasder's Battlepasses, which allows each person to earn rewards for a specific game during a certain time period. Users are able to then display those rewards/NFTs on their interactive user profiles, thus creating a new way of expressing both themselves and their reward stash in the community.

"Players have historically been unable to have ownership over their items in games. What this means is that there have been limitations to who you can trade them with, or moving them between your own accounts, or other artificial demands that you had to go through in order to do anything with the items you had either earned or bought. NFTs allow for gamers to really control their own things which means that they can trade them between their own accounts, or with their friends, or sell them if they like. Remember old Pokémon trading cards? No one controls them but you.

"In addition, turning items into NFTs allows us to do massive collaborations with brands. For example, imagine that Wasder partners with Pokémon, Star Wars, or Marvel. Gamers would have the ability to collect items from all their favorite games and then create this awesome showroom that truly represents their own gaming experience. The beauty in this is that they own all the items and no one can take that from them," says Thomas Gronnevik, CEO of Wasder.

Solana Blockchain Integration

Aside from building the Game of Wasder on the technology, Wasder intends on using the Solana blockchain for several reasons, including initially being used for minting NFTs. Although Wasder plans on supporting multiple blockchains for NFTs in the future, the Solana ecosystem will be the first and will run the core system behind the transfer of NFTs between players.

"When making a decision on what blockchain company we wanted to build with, Solana was a no-brainer. Not only were we impressed by their transaction processing speed and costs, but Solana's architecture satisfies all three desirable attributes for a blockchain: secure, scalable, and decentralized. And thanks to a number of technical innovations, there is no need for energy-intensive mining which means the network is extremely environmentally friendly, putting Solana at the forefront of blockchain technology," adds Gronnevik.

"Gaming is rapidly emerging as the next forefront of blockchain technology," said Johnny Lee, Head of Gaming BD at Solana Labs. "Projects like Wasder will introduce millions of people to the power of blockchain, and I'm delighted they're choosing to build on Solana."

"Our microverse (a combination of a social platform and game spaces) consists of three parts. The first layer of communication is modern social media where gamers connect with other gamers. What the game space adds is a second layer of communication — which is people connecting to the game itself, and the developers behind them. In addition, we've added a third layer, which is the ability to engage with the brands/developers themselves and bring back rewards that the gamer can showcase to other people and can truly own and control. This creates a depth that has never existed in a social ecosystem before, and that is what we consider a true Microverse," Gronnevik adds.

About Solana

Solana is the most performant blockchain in the world. It gives developers the confidence to build for the long term by delivering predictable scaling without compromising security or composability. Solana's performance is driven by intra-shard parallelism, which is capable of processing thousands of smart contracts at once, and by Proof of History, an innovation in distributed timekeeping that unlocks low-latency, sub-second finality across the global state. To learn more, please visit https://solana.com.

About Wasder

Wasder is a social platform for gamers with a multitude of tools that solve the biggest challenges they face. With features like Matchmaking, Communities, Party Chats, Game Spaces, and a personalized feed, it's easy to both find new friends to play with and to stay in touch and up to date with them. The ecosystem is built on blockchain technology, which enables true ownership of in-game items like NFTs, and for players to showcase items from different games and metaverses in their interactive profile.

By providing a framework to millions of gamers, Wasder gives the industry access to what they need — a unified target audience and a framework where their offering makes it easier for users to access quickly. This provides real value to both industry and consumers by strengthening the engagement for everyone involved. By providing this framework, Wasder becomes an authority on everything gaming and a must-be space to be in it.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Nabeela Aysen

Nabeela@NabeelaPR.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.