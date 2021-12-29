Personal Injury Solicitors Dublin Offers Help to Those Injured in Medical Negligence Claims

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All professionals who work in the medical field (including dentists, doctors, nurses, consultants, and carers) are bound by something called “Duty of Care”, which means that they have a legal obligation to take reasonable care to avoid causing harm to those in their care. If they fail to provide the expected standards of care, they may be guilty of medical negligence.

Thankfully, in Ireland, an overwhelming majority of people are given a very high standard of care by doctors, staff, and other healthcare professionals. However, these professionals and the services that they provide are under more pressure than ever before thanks to budget cuts, staffing issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. The stress and fatigue that staff face on a daily basis sadly mean that accidents can and do happen, and these incidents can have serious consequences on the lives of patients.

Protecting your rights

Making a medical negligence claim

If you suffer an injury after having medical treatment and wish to make a medical negligence claim in Ireland, you must begin by getting a report from a medical expert detailing how your injuries or harm are due to that negligence. This report can go a long way towards ensuring your claim is taken seriously, giving you the best chance at successfully claiming compensation for your injuries.

Medical negligence claims can stem from a wide range of injuries sustained in any number of errors and accidents during medical treatment. As a rough guide, these unfortunate medical incidents can include:

Any medical negligence that caused loss of life

Delayed diagnosis For example, delayed cancer diagnosis

Misdiagnosis

Failure to give a diagnosis

Failure to offer proper support for rehabilitation

Head and spinal injuries sustained as a result of medical treatment

Injuries sustained during childbirth to mother or child

Medication mistakes For example, a patient receives the incorrect dose of medication or receives the wrong type of medication

Surgery mistakes For example, spinal surgery errors or brain surgery errors

Wrong psychological assessment of the client

