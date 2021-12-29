Royal American Services Expand Commercial Roofing Services and Add More Experienced Specialists to Their Team in Houston

Bellaire, TX, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal American Services, a leading commercial roofing contractor that has provided reliable ang high quality work to Houston for over 38 years, has further expanded their services and bolstered their workforce with more highly trained specialists.

The new services include a number of preventive care and maintenance options to extend the lifetime of your roof, alongside the ability to request a free onsite inspection carried out by one of their roofing professionals. These services will run alongside their already well-established and comprehensive roofing solutions, which include re-roofing, roof repair, and general contracting.

Royal American Services have also added more experienced specialists to their workforce, taking their team to over 50 in-house professionals.

Below, we look at the new commercial roofing Houston services being offered by Royal American Services and what has led to their continued success, nearly four decades strong:

New services will further expand customers commercial roofing options in Houston

Having already become a market-leader for commercial re-roofing and repairs in Houston, Royal American Services is a trusted name within the sector. Forming long lasting business relationships and becoming the preferred roofing contractor of choice for their customers, the team have now bolstered their service offering with a number of added value preventative maintenance options.

These new services are designed to take care of commercial roofs through regular inspections and maintenance work, extending the typical lifetime of the roofs and saving building managers money in the long run.

With free onsite inspections, it’s not just existing customers who can take advantage of these additional services. If you already have a roofer, a second opinion never hurts, especially when it’s free and from the best in the business.

The team now has over 50 experienced roofing specialists, who all take great pride in the work completed throughout the Houston community

With nearly 40 years of experience, no company in Houston knows roofing like Royal American Services. By employing the very best in the industry, not only does their business provide a quality of work that is unrivaled in the local area and beyond, but customers are benefiting from working with a team of professionals who can provide insight, knowledge, and expertise across the entire breadth of roofing construction, repair, and maintenance.

Their vast and specialist team provide services around:

TPO, PVC and EPDM

Metal Roofs

Leak and Roof Repair

Storm Damage Repair

General Contracting

Preventative Care

The 50+ strong team continue to maintain the values of dependable service, integrity, diligence and innovation, and take great pride in the commercial work they carry out throughout the Houston community.

The tried and tested process that has led to continued customer satisfaction

Royal American Services use the latest in technology, materials and equipment to ensure they provide work of gratifying quality. However, it isn’t just their work that has made them a long lasting and trusted name in the industry.

Combing exceptional customer care with a tried and tested three-step process, customers in Houston feel valued and confident that they’re in the right hands.

In the consultation phase, a Royal American Services roofing specialist with the relevant skills and expertise will meet with you on-site and walk the area to propose the best possible roofing solution. The team will then provide you with a proposal, working within your budget and ensuring the solution matches your requirements, with no upselling and no unnecessary work. Finally, the work commences, and you are given peace of mind knowing you are working with the most reliable roofing company in Texas.

More Information:

Founded in 1983, Royal American has continued to maintain our values of dependable service, integrity, diligence, and innovation. We are your local commercial roofing experts. From field crews to senior management, our staff upholds these values and continually demonstrates their commitment to them seen through our proven track record of satisfied customers. Learn more via the website: https://rasroofs.com/

