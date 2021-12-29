Dan’s Dumpsters Offers Winter Special for Dumpster Rentals in Massachusetts

Worcester, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worcester, MA (December, 2021) – Dan’s Dumpster Rentals has announced a limited time only specials for dumpster rentals in Central and MetroWest Massachusetts. Get a two week dumpster rental for the price of one week!

About Dans Rubbish Removal & Dumpster Rentals.

Worcester Massachusetts Dumpster Rental Company, Dan’s Rubbish & Dumpster Rentals is a local,family and Veteran owned business with a 5 Star Rating dedicated to providing quality service.

Dumpster Rental options for 10 yard, 15 yard and 20 yard dumpsters and flexible rental periods. Dependable, courteous & on-time service for dumpster rentals in;

Worcester, Ashland, Auburn, Berlin, Boylston, Charlton, Clinton, Concord, Douglas, Dudley, Framingham, Grafton, Holden, Hudson, Jefferson, Lancaster, Leicester, Marlborough, Mendon, Millbury, Northborough, Northbridge, Oxford, Paxton, Princeton, Rutland, Shrewsbury, Spencer, Sterling, Sutton, Upton, Uxbridge, Webster, Westborough, West Boylston and Whitinsville.

Why Choose Dan’s Dumpsters?

• Easy to work with and competitive pricing.

• Our dumpsters are clean, easy load “Box style” dumpsters.

• We value your time and we arrive on time to appointments.

• Flexible rental periods.

• Convenient hours: Monday – Saturday 7am-12pm

• We can drop off a dumpster at your house while you’re at work!

• We accept credit cards.

For more information about Dan’s Rubbish Removal & Dumpster Rentals, please visit https://www.dansrubbish.com

