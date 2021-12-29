Market Ledger Introduces An All-In-One Platform for Crypto Investing & Portfolio Management

London, UK, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Market Ledger, formerly known as MoonX, provides an all-in-one platform for crypto investing and portfolio management. Generally, crypto is complicated and overwhelming, but it is also rewarding when you have the right tools to spot new buying opportunities and monitor existing holdings. Market Ledger’s recent rebrand and relaunch introduces a comprehensive solution that serious investors can use to save time and optimize their strategies, while also providing resources for amateurs who are beginning to get crypto exposure.

Users can customize their Market Ledger dashboard to receive token news, alerts on trending projects, portfolio analysis, and other market information to help them make the most of their trades. Think of it as consolidating key information from Poocoin, PancakeSwap, Uniswap, YouTube, Telegram, and CoinMarketCap all into one place.

On its roadmap, Market Ledger will also integrate in-demand trading features like limit buys, stop loss orders, and more. To make it easier to onboard new users into crypto, Market Ledger will also allow users to purchase crypto with their credit cards.

Market Ledger’s mission is to change the way we interact with cryptocurrency as a whole, and an extension of that is its upcoming launchpad. Projects will use Market Ledger to fundraise, while investors can rest assured knowing that the developers will be required to KYC with the Market Ledger team. Additionally, as an anti-rugpull measure, Market Ledger will also receive token and stablecoin deposits from developers to ensure there are assets to be recovered in case things go awry with the projects promoted. Developers can benefit from the launchpad too through increased investor trust but also by using Market Ledger’s escrow services. Developers can escrow payment through Market Ledger to guarantee vendors fulfill the agreed-upon services in their statements of work. This protects project owners (and their investors) from service providers who could otherwise run away with the funds without offering any value.

Of course, investors can also purchase the Market Ledger token ($ML) which is tradable on PancakeSwap on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). At its all-time-high, the token reached a $4.2 million market cap. Recently, the team burned $1 million worth of tokens to shrink the outstanding supply and increase the scarcity of the token. The project’s roadmap includes further platform developments as well as marketing opportunities with YouTubers, news media, and more. Since its launch as MoonX and relaunch as Market Ledger, the project has accomplished a number of proud milestones too from its NFT collection to its listing on the centralized exchange LBank.

https://marketledger.com