Global Eye Care Surgical Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Application, End-user and Region

The Global Eye Care Surgical Market size was estimated at USD 3,276.23 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 3,547.10 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.60% reaching USD 5,376.45 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Eye Care Surgical to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Application, the market was studied across Cataract Surgery, Corneal Surgery, Glaucoma Surgery, Oculoplastic Surgery, Refractive Surgery, and Vitreo-retinal Surgery.

Based on End-user, the market was studied across Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Eye Research Institutes, Hospitals, and Ophthalmology Clinics.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Eye Care Surgical Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Eye Care Surgical Market, including A.R.C. Laser GmbH, Abbott Laboratories Inc, Alcon Vision LLC, Avedro, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Beaver-Visitec International, Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Essilor International S.A., Glaukos Corp, Hoya Corporation, iSTAR Medical SA, Lumenis Ltd, NIDEK CO., LTD., Novartis AG, Ophthalmic Instruments Inc., Optotune GmbH, RetinAI Medical GmbH, SENSIMED SA, Sight Sciences, Inc., Topcon Corporation, TRIOPTICS GmbH, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., and Virtual Expo Group.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Eye Care Surgical Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Eye Care Surgical Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Eye Care Surgical Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Eye Care Surgical Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Eye Care Surgical Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Eye Care Surgical Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Eye Care Surgical Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Rising prevalence of eye diseases

5.2.2. Technological advancements in eye surgical instruments

5.2.3. Increasing government initiatives to control visual impairment

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. High cost of surgical instruments and lack of skilled professional

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Rising development in advanced products and technologies

5.4.2. Increasing healthcare facilities in the emerging markets

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Lack of awareness and low accessibility to eye care in low-income economies



6. Eye Care Surgical Market, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cataract Surgery

6.3. Corneal Surgery

6.4. Glaucoma Surgery

6.5. Oculoplastic Surgery

6.6. Refractive Surgery

6.7. Vitreo-retinal Surgery



7. Eye Care Surgical Market, by End-user

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7.3. Eye Research Institutes

7.4. Hospitals

7.5. Ophthalmology Clinics



8. Americas Eye Care Surgical Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Eye Care Surgical Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Eye Care Surgical Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. A.R.C. Laser GmbH

12.2. Abbott Laboratories Inc.

12.3. Alcon Vision LLC

12.4. Avedro, Inc.

12.5. Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

12.6. Beaver-Visitec International, Inc.

12.7. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

12.8. Essilor International S.A.

12.9. Glaukos Corp

12.10. Hoya Corporation

12.11. iSTAR Medical SA

12.12. Lumenis Ltd.

12.13. NIDEK CO., LTD.

12.14. Novartis AG

12.15. Ophthalmic Instruments Inc.

12.16. Optotune GmbH

12.17. RetinAI Medical GmbH

12.18. SENSIMED SA

12.19. Sight Sciences, Inc.

12.20. Topcon Corporation

12.21. TRIOPTICS GmbH

12.22. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

12.23. Virtual Expo Group



13. Appendix



