Insights on the Online Dating Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Badoo, Eharmony and Tinder Among Others

The Global Online Dating Market size was estimated at USD 2,400.53 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 2,614.05 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.23% reaching USD 4,077.94 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Online Dating to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Services, the market was studied across General Online Dating Services, Merging Online Dating Services, Niche Online Dating Services, and Relationship Services.

Based on Product, the market was studied across Apps and Website.

Based on Age Group, the market was studied across 18 to 24 Years, 25 to 34 Years, 35 to 44 Years, 45 to 54 Years, and 55 to 64 Years.

Based on Subscription, the market was studied across Non-Paid Online Dating Services and Paid Online Dating Services.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Online Dating Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Online Dating Market, including Badoo, Coffee Meets Bagel, Eharmony, Inc, EliteMate.com LLC, Grindr LLC, Happn SAS, Love Group Global Ltd., Match, Match Group, Inc., OK Cupid, Plenty of Fish, Spark Networks SE, Spice of Life, Tastebuds Media Ltd, The Bumble Group, The Meet Group Inc., Tinder, and Zoosk, Inc.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Online Dating Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Online Dating Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Online Dating Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Online Dating Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Online Dating Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Online Dating Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Online Dating Market?



