(MFIN) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Medallion Stock? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Medallion Financial Corp. ("Medallion" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MFIN).



On December 29, 2021, it was reported that, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged Medallion President and Chief Operating Officer Andrew Murstein with allegedly engaging in fraudulent schemes to boost the Company's stock price.

Following this news, Medallion stock was trading down over 50% in pre-market trading on December 29, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or a Medallion shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

