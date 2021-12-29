A new version of the Articles of Association of AB Rokiškio sūris has been registered

English Lithuanian

A new version of the Articles of Association of AB Rokiškio sūris was registered in the Register of Legal Entities on 28 December 2021 and newly elected members of the Board were registered for a four-year term – Thijs Bosch, Antanas Trumpa, Ramūnas Vanagas, Darius Norkus, Malcolm Paul Campbell and Jonas Vaičaitis.



The Board Chairman Antanas Trumpa.

The Articles of Association are amended due to the increase in the number of members of the Board and the compliance of the Company's Articles of Association with the relevant provisions of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania.

Attached the new version of the Articles of Association of AB Rokiškio sūris.

Dalius Trumpa

CEO

+370 458 55200

Attachment