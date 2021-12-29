MW Solar LLC Secures CAD 50 Million Investment Commitment From GEM as Company Seeks to Go Public

DELAWARE CITY, Del., Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MW Solar, LLC (MW Solar) is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement ("Agreement") with GEM Global Yield LLC SCS ("GEM"), the Luxembourg-based private alternative investment group, to provide MW Solar with a share subscription facility of up to CAD 50 million for a 36-month term following a public listing. The share subscription facility will allow MW Solar to draw down funds by issuing shares of common stock to GEM. MW Solar will control the timing and the maximum size of such drawdowns and has no minimum drawdown obligation.

Randy Wright, MW Solar Co-Founder, stated that "GEM's commitment provides certainty of capital as we focus toward listing on a national public stock exchange."

John Maggi, MW Solar Co-Founder, added that "this agreement with GEM greatly positions us for our next stage in development as we grow and expand our entirely green-renewable energy ARC EV ChargingTM network."

About MW Solar

MW Solar is developing a large-scale multi-location EV Charging network, under its ARC EV ChargingTM brand, with an established fuel distribution partner having over 1,200 service station locations on the East Coast of the United States, as well as travel plazas throughout the region. MW Solar has a unique business model in that it brings an entirely green energy solution to the EV Charging industry.

About GEM

Global Emerging Markets ("GEM") is a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with operations in Paris, New York, and the Bahamas. GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 500 transactions in 70 countries. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return, and liquidity profile. The family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities and select venture investments. For more information: http://www.gemny.com

