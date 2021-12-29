North American Bancard Receives Merchant eCommerce Experience Award

TROY, Michigan, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Bancard, LLC (NAB), a progressive payment technology company dedicated to growing and nurturing its partner network, is proud to be honored by The Strawhecker Group (TSG) in its 2021 eCommerce Merchant Experience Awards.

Utilizing its Gateway Enterprise Metrics (GEM) platform, TSG assessed the experience a merchant faces when seeking the ability to accept cards online. Powered by the firm’s Market Intelligence product, TruShop*, the industry’s top providers are measured and benchmarked from the merchant’s point of view across several categories.

North American Bancard received first place for Best Human Interaction. The Best Human Interaction award signifies the personal interaction and responsiveness of sales individuals through email and phone conversations. North American Bancard is receiving this award for its sales team’s knowledge and passion for payments, while being responsive to ensure a smooth experience.

“We are so excited to receive this award,” said Jodi Hunt, VP of Enterprise Sales. “Client engagement is a top priority for all team members, so to be recognized in this capacity is a true honor.”

The merchant experience assessment is used to measure and rate the application and approval process, integration, and underwriting. TSG assessed nearly 20 industry leading payments providers during October 2021 to determine the eCommerce Merchant Experience Awards.

Details about the eCommerce Merchant Experience Awards and the list of winners are available here.

About North American Bancard

North American Bancard is re-imagining the payment experience. As a leading payment technology innovator, NAB has a diversified product platform that provides a modern end-to-end infrastructure to enable globally-preferred payment types. NAB's superior solutions deliver seamless payments experiences in mobile, online, and in-store environments. Serving hundreds of thousands of businesses and processing in excess of $45 billion in electronic payments annually, NAB delivers functional, frictionless solutions for our evolving merchant economy. For more information, please visit www.northamericanbancard.com.

About TSG

The Strawhecker Group (TSG) is a globally recognized analytics and consulting firm that supports the entire payments ecosystem, serving over 1,000 clients from Fortune 500 leaders to more than a dozen of the world's most valuable brands. Trusted by industry leaders, TSG's strategic services, market intelligence, and analytics merge to empower clients with actionable and accessible information. Please visit www.TheStrawGroup.com.