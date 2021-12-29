Wholesale and Liquidation Experts Rebrands as MattsWarehouseDeals.com

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga., Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wholesale and Liquidation Experts is continuing their impressive legacy with an announcement that they have rebranded as Matt's Warehouse Deals.

Wholesale and Liquidation Experts was established in 2011 to deliver great deals to everyday people and help wholesale customers that they can resell to earn a living. The company is continuing to uphold that mission with flexible shopping for customers in the form of an e-commerce store, mattswarehousedeals.com, launched earlier this year.

Mattswarehousedeals.com store offers outstanding value for both retail and wholesale customers. Shoppers can snap up amazing deals on a range of items including sublimation products, toys, electronics groceries and beauty products. The company also frequently runs daily deals on a variety of products.

Commenting on the rebranding and launch of their e-commerce store, Founder and CEO of Matt's Warehouse Deals, Matt Brenckle, said: "While our name has changed, our commitment to great prices and quality service remains the same."

Asked about the motivation for launching an e-commerce store, Brenckle explained: "We spent 10 years crafting our brand and always aspired to share what we offer with the rest of the country/world. The e-commerce store is the most effective way we can do that."

But that's not all. Matt's Warehouse Deals is sweetening the experience for shoppers with a dynamic loyalty program - dubbed Matt's Cash. The program rewards customers with 1 point for every dollar spent, which can be redeemed towards purchases or in exchange for coupons and cashback. Customers can start earning points by signing up online and earn points for writing reviews, following the company on Social Media, visiting the store and referring a friend.

With less than a year since its online debut, customers are raving about the service and value offered by Mattswarehousedeals.com. In one of the most popular product categories on the site, "sublimation tumblers", Nickole H. left a review saying "I absolutely love these tumblers. I have ordered the 20 oz 3 times and these 30 oz are just as awesome. The sublimation is so vibrant. I will be a customer for life!!!" Link to review

For further information or to browse the selection offered by the company, visit: https://www.mattswarehousedeals.com.

