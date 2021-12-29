Hot Potatoes Is Launching its Promising NFT Collection and Game On Ethereum

Singapore, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The Hot Potatoes metaverse is a closed-doors gaming world where only HPs holders can compete for the bi-yearly grand prize of the game in a true play-to-win elimination style tournament.

Each extravagant Hot Potato possesses rare pre-defined traits acquired by interacting with humanity. These attributes include elements that might resemble some of the most extravagant real world characters of our time.

There is also a category of exclusive HPs with ultra-rare features and names such as HPs that resemble some of the most iconic and historical characters for each country or community. Some examples include Hot Potato Trump, Hot Potato Napoleon, Hot Potato Gandhi. and Hot Potato Marylin Monroe. The attributes of each NFT determine its rarity and value.

Holders of the most unique NFTs better their chances of surviving and claiming huge prizes starting from 12 ETH per winner in each six-month-long game.

Pre-Register for the HPs Sale to Access the First NFTs

The game developers have opened the pre-registration phase for investors wishing to join the PotatoVerse and be the first to hold exclusive and valuable NFTs. Pre-registered users will have early access to the upcoming pre-sale event, which will offer the first batch of HPs for minting.

The pre-registration form is currently accessible on the Hot Potatoes official website. Early-bird investors will be whitelisted to participate in the pre-sale and bag up to 5 limited collection NFTs. The pre-sale is scheduled to take place one week before the Public Mint Date.

Following the pre-sale event, most of the remaining HPs will be released to the public for sale, opening the door for the official launch of the PotatoVerse in Q2 2022. Private and public sale participants can create awesome NFTs at an initial mint price of 0.05 ETH and view their digital artwork on their Metamask wallet or on the Hot Potatoes website.

Gamers on the Hot Potatoes metaverse can mint an unlimited number of NFTs. The more HPs a user mints, the higher their chance of getting a rare NFT with the potential to acquire rare attributes and appreciate over time. Holding more HPs also increases the chances of surviving to the end and grabbing the final prize.

Hot Potatoes Are Tradable on OpenSea

Users who mint HPs can sell, collect and exchange their exclusive digital collections on OpenSea, the biggest NFT marketplace. Gaming enthusiasts and NFT investors who miss out on the pre-sale events can purchase these HPs exclusively on the popular market and earn the right to join the PotatoVerse.

Note that only HPs bought from OpenSea are eligible to join the game. That is because transactions on the leading NFT marketplace support royalties that enrich the final prize pool and fund game creation and development.

Crypto users can also access HPs from a special releases pool that will be excluded from the Token sale event. The project backers will release these reserved collectibles in the form of future NFT injections into the market and airdrops to community members.

The game developers are committed to creating a new world of NFT - based gaming. Their platform combines the value and rarity of digital collectibles with the fun and competitiveness of high-stakes play to win gaming.

Check out the project's Whitepaper to learn more about the HPs metaverse, NFT collection, and gaming mechanisms. To connect with the Hot Potatoes community and participate in discussions, join the social media pages below:

| Discord | Twitter | Instagram |