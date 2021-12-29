Physical Rehabilitation Network Acquires Washington-State Based Bonney Lake Physical Therapy & Hand Rehab

Carlsbad, Calif., Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (“PRN”), a leading physical therapy provider and practice management organization, today announced continued expansion in the state of Washington with its acquisition of Bonney Lake Physical Therapy & Hand Rehab, PLLC (“Bonney Lake PT”). The addition of Bonney Lake elevates PRN’s Washington footprint to 22 clinics.

Under this new partnership, PRN will acquire Bonney Lake PT’s outpatient therapy clinic location, located at 20910 State Route 410 E. The Bonney Lake team collectively brings nearly 15 years’ experience specializing in hand therapy and general outpatient physical therapy services and treatments.

“We are thrilled to continue growing our support in the greater Seattle area by welcoming the team at Bonney Lake into the PRN family,” said Ajay Gupta, CEO, PRN. “Michael and Brandy are incredibly experienced physical and hand therapists. We are excited to build off of their established practice and patient relationships by supporting them with additional resources and expertise. Together, we will continue their mission of providing affordable patient care to Bonney Lake and the surrounding communities.”

Bonney Lake PT was founded in 2009 by Michael Egbert, PT and Brandy Campbell, CHT. Both Egbert and Campbell bring a diverse background in orthopedic, neuromuscular and upper extremity rehabilitation, having treated a wide variety of work and sports injuries. The Bonney Lake clinic offers a wide variety of treatments, including manual therapy, massage therapy, neuromuscular therapy, work rehabilitation and more.

PRN is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm.

PRN’s advisors on the transaction were PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP., Bass, Berry & Sims PLC and Mihama.

For more information on PRN locations or partnership opportunities, visit PRNpt.com. To stay up to date on the latest PRN news, follow us @PRNPhysicalTherapy on Facebook, @PRN_therapy on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

To learn more about Bonney Lake Physical Therapy & Hand Therapy, please visit their website, bonneylaketherapy.com.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Founded in 1991, Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC., specializes in physical therapy care, workplace ergonomics solutions and serves as a comprehensive practice management organization, providing non-clinical administrative support services to physical therapists across 16 states in the western and central portions of the U.S. PRN is known for its leading, value-driven practice management services and innovative, outcomes-driven physical therapy care.

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. The firm has managed over $7.5 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $50 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with enterprise values ranging from approximately $100 million to $600 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon’s capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

###