Together with Argentics Asia, GREX CAPITAL Announces to Strongly Enter into NFT Blockchain Gaming

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2021 is where blockchain gaming got unprecedentedly popular. Its combination with NFT brings endless creativity to the whole blockchain game market. Firstly, NFT achieves the separation of assets and games and activates the transmission of the blockchain game assets. NFT uses the cryptographic consensus mechanism, completes the real privatization of gaming assets, and makes the gaming assets belong to the player in the truest sense. On such basis, the assets may even be transacted at any time, which is unprecedented, as, in traditional games, the player may only play without creation.



Blockchain games offer more incredible imagination, enabling more parties to participate in the development. In the future, with the combination of games and DeFi, the investors and game players may cooperate in developing games, finance will affect games, and vice versa. The blockchain game may achieve such a prospect that the player and the developer make profits together in the long term. Besides, NFT makes the games more interesting. Why do Crypto Kitties get popular? Its synthetic interest enhances the scenarios of NFT, which makes the phenomenon-type product possible. Current blockchain games have added dynamic attributes on NFT, such as fighting strategies, combination + incubation + splitting, etc.

NFT makes blockchain game successful

There is no exaggeration that NFT makes the blockchain game successful. In the future, the value Internet mainly builds on the NFT, which is a better digital value carrier than FT and an inevitable trend of value Internet. The concept and route of the blockchain game are to achieve the exchange of the data value by using NFT to have decentralized transactions based on it. In contrast, the game executes interesting transactions, and the marketing achieves user growth. The crossed mode of NFT+Defi+Game forms huge pool efforts and has promoted the realization of blockchain games.

From November to December 2021, gaming giants announced successively entering the NFT game market, which has brought an active signal for the blockchain game market. As the advocator of "value investment," Grex Capital has cooperated with the famous international game company Argentics Asia to launch the first NFT auto racing blockchain game Swift Race soon.

Grex Capital, the advocator of value investment

Grex Capital is an asset management fund company with the accreditation of Legal Entity Identifier. It was established in 2013. It mainly provides comprehensive solutions of listing operation for listed companies of the securities exchanges and technical services of assets securitization. It enables to achieve one-stop global assets management ecology with security jurisdiction right. Grex Capital is a professional global assets management company that provides comprehensive investment management and consulting business. Its customers are mainly from big legal entities (the central bank, government bodies, insurance companies, financial agencies, pension, private enterprises) and high order individual investors. It also manages the world-leading assets management ecology GAA.

GREX was regarded as one of the ten most potential fund companies of 2020 by the Asian market. In the past eight years, it completed many symbolic fundraising projects and had a total AUM of more than USD2 billion. To build a foreign exchange investment fund with 100,000 users, GREX cooperates with major financial agencies and launch GAA ecology fund for mutual supervision, plans to build a huge financial ecology integrating all the financial products through fund capitalization, assets securitization, security tokenization, and final token stocklization, from GAA 1.0 to 6.0.

GAA 3.0 will gather the assets securitization income of global originate brokers. GAS is an assets token derived based on the traffic of foreign exchange market, GAS value benchmarks with the flowability of the foreign exchange market which becomes the inherent value basis of GAS value; through the GAS value, upon transaction, the flowability value provided by the participants of the foreign exchange market will be presented in the form of GAS value, and the return will be obtained through GAS. Currently, Grex has had massive data and a community consensus, and in the future, GAS token value will be more diversified, and collect more data by relying on NFT after entering the NFT blockchain game.

Collaboration with Argentics.asia to enter the blockchain game strongly!

Argentics Asia is a subsidiary of the famous game company Argentics, committed to blockchain games. Argentics was established in 2018. It is a renowned game development company committed to mobile games. It designs and develops games and other super attractive solutions for various platforms and industries, including prototype creation, 2D game art, 3D game art, animation, game development, VR /AR development, totally six businesses. Its customers include top corporations, including Fortune 500 Companies and other famous international brands, while it also has established connections with top gaming platforms.

Argentics owns a development team with rich game development and experience and multiple platforms from mobile and network to desktop and control board for providing first-class game development service from A to Z and creating games and vivid, attractive application programs. It has completed nearly dozens of projects, casual games, MOBA games with complicated mechanisms, independently developed games "Неймовірна Ферма" and "Супер Вітаміни "Щедрий Дар", and helped the world-famous games company and independent working studio to complete big games development.

NFT blockchain games will be the mainstream games in the future. Argentics wishes to complete the transformation from traditional games to NFT games, so it established Argentics Asia blockchain game company to be committed to the NFT + blockchain game development business. Based on the prospective future of the NFT blockchain, Grex Capital and Argentics Asia quickly established the strategic partnership and jointly started the NFT auto racing blockchain game Swift Race project, which will be launched to the market at the beginning of 2022. This also announces that Grex Capital enters the NFT blockchain game market officially.

Grex Capital owns powerful capital operation capability, rich experience in the blockchain market, and a huge user group, while Argentics Asia owns powerful games development capability. The joint energy of two giants will inject new blood and massive volume for the whole blockchain game market.

Let's witness the remarkable changes to be created by Swift Race of Grex Capital for the NFT blockchain game market in 2022!

