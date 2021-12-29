TruStone Financial Donates $10,000 to Local High School Sports in Minnesota

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This fall, TruStone Financial Credit Union donated a total of $10,000 to 10 high school athletics programs as a sponsor of KARE 11’s Prep Sports Hot Highlights. Each week, KARE 11 News Anchor Randy Shaver nominated three top football plays from area high schools, and KARE 11’s social media followers picked a favorite. The winner was announced every Friday, and TruStone Financial donated $1,000 to each of the winning schools’ general athletic and activity funds.



This was the seventh year that TruStone Financial has supported the Hot Highlights high school program. “TruStone Financial is a dedicated partner and makes the KARE11 Prep Sports Extra and Hot Highlights program possible,” says Shaver. “We’ve been able to recognize so many talented athletes over the years.”

“We’re proud to support our local athletic programs and their development of our future leaders,” says TruStone Financial Chief Business Officer Steve Steen. “Partnerships like these allow us to highlight some amazing programs and athletes right in our own neighborhoods.”

To celebrate their Hot Highlights win, TruStone Financial presented a check to each week’s winning player(s) and team at their school and congratulated them on social media.

This year’s winning schools include:

Academy of Holy Angels High School

Andover High School

Centennial High School

Chaska High School

Farmington High School

Jefferson High School

Maple Grove High School

Park Center High School

Richfield High School

Rogers High School

For more information, visit TruStone.org

About TruStone Financial

TruStone Financial is a full-service credit union that has worked to improve the financial well-being of its neighbors since 1939. Having been founded as a teachers’ credit union, education is driven into the mission. It has 23 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin and is Minnesota’s second largest credit union, with assets of almost $4 billion as of November 30, 2021 and a mortgage servicing portfolio of more than $2 billion. TruStone was named one of 100 top-performing U.S. Credit Unions in 2020 by S&P Global Market Intelligence and ranked as a top five Best-In-State credit union by Forbes magazine in 2021. To learn more, visit TruStone.org.

