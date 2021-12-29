HCP Associates Promotes Julie Fleishman to Manager of Client Services

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCP Associates announces the promotion of Julie Fleishman to Manager of Client Services effective immediately. Adding Fleishman to the management team allows HCP Associates to better serve a broad range of local, national, and global clientele.

Fleishman connects HCP Associates’ client marketing and communications efforts with senior leadership’s strategic goals.

“We are ecstatic about Julie’s new role with our firm. She is a bright addition to our team, who brings a wealth of effective planning solutions and group management,” said Founding Partner Sean Coniglio.

Prior to joining HCP Associates in 2021, Fleishman served as a Program Coordinator with Florida State University (FSU). She went above and beyond her role and responsibilities at FSU to support the Office of Student Engagement amid a time of transition, helping to propel university outreach and student initiatives during unprecedented times.

“Julie’s charisma, warmth and key aptness in relationship management will serve as a cornerstone to HCP Associates; helping to serve our clients, and continue our reputation as a market leader,” said Founding Partner Eric Polins.

Fleishman holds a Master of Education Degree from Clemson University and a Bachelor of Science in Event Management, with a specialty in Leadership Studies, from the University of Central Florida (UCF). She hails from Boca Raton, Florida and enjoys spending time with her fiancé and their beloved dog Rory. Fleishman looks forward to making strides in her new role, assisting HCP Associates with achieving future goals.

About HCP Associates:

HCP Associates is a 35-year-old marketing communications firm specializing in research, strategy, and marketing for companies and organizations worldwide. HCP Associates provides consulting services, which include marketing research, business strategy development, and digital/traditional creative tactics. The firm ultimately works to help clients surpass business goals. For more information about HCP Associates and services visit www.hcpassociates.com.

