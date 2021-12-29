1Digital Agency Offers E-Commerce Support Services

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Running an e-commerce business is a great way to reach a huge audience of potential customers, but all online businesses have unique complications. Even someone with decades of experience may not know what to do when an unexpected bug pops up on their website. When this happens, e-commerce support teams like 1DigitalⓇ Agency can help.

Since they first opened their doors in 2012, the 1DigitalⓇ team has specialized in offering e-commerce businesses the services that they need. Over the years, they have expanded their agency to offer a variety of e-commerce services including custom design, development, digital marketing, and migration services. Because they have a team of experts for all things e-commerce, they also offer a wide variety of e-commerce support services and options for their customers.

One of the cornerstones of 1DigitalⓇ Agency's e-commerce services is their extended care plans. Their team has worked on countless projects over the years and this means that they are no strangers to quickly and efficiently resolving online store issues. Knowing the inner workings of a variety of popular e-commerce platforms helps the 1DigitalⓇ team address any bugs that their customers experience so that they can get back up and running, preserving the shopping experience.

Building an e-commerce website is a complicated process and even an amazing website can experience issues. A bug might cause difficulties or an unexpected update can crash apps that a site relies on without warning. Having a team of experts providing a long-term care plan to resolve these issues can help prevent a minor inconvenience from spiraling into a major headache.

The team at 1DigitalⓇ can also handle any project that an e-commerce business might need. This includes custom design and development projects as well as great search engine optimization and PPC marketing campaigns. Many of the businesses that work with 1DigitalⓇ end up continuing with their team in the form of a support package because their team specializes in getting things done right while keeping their customers in the loop every step of the way.

The team at 1DigitalⓇ provides e-commerce website support by granting their clients access to their CRM workspace, Podio. If there is a bug that needs fixing or code that needs updating, clients can simply reach out to anyone on their team via Podio to get a quick response and start the process of resolving the issue.

1DigitalⓇ Agency is a clear choice for businesses that need help with any facet of their website. Businesses in need of e-commerce website support can reach out to put together their own extended care support plan. Just give them a call at 888.982.8269 or send an email to info@1Digitalagency.com to reach out to one of their e-commerce experts.

Related Images











Image 1: E-Commerce Support Services help scale and support long term growth





1Digital Agency's extended care plans can help e-commerce merchants solve a variety of issues, both simple and complex.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment