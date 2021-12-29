Downing ONE VCT plc
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
Director/PDMR Shareholding
29 December 2021
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Colin Corbally
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Downing ONE VCT plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 1P EACH
|Identification code
|ISIN: GB00BFRSVQ41
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|MARKET SALE OF 96,488 ORDINARY SHARES.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
£0.57
|Volume(s)
96,488
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
96,488 Ordinary shares
£0.57
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|29 December 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange Main Market