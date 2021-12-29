Director/PDMR Shareholding

Downing ONE VCT plc
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
Director/PDMR Shareholding
29 December 2021

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name Colin Corbally
2 Reason for the notification 
a) Position/status  PDMR
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a) Name Downing ONE VCT plc
b) LEI 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 1P EACH 
 Identification codeISIN:  GB00BFRSVQ41
b) Nature of the transaction  MARKET SALE OF 96,488 ORDINARY SHARES.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  Price(s)
£0.57		Volume(s)
96,488
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price  

96,488 Ordinary shares
£0.57
e) Date of the transaction 29 December 2021
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market