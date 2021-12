Additional agreement on the delivery of design and development services to a Swedish public sector operator

English Finnish

Digitalist Group Plc Inside information 29 December 2021 at 21:00

Digitalist Group Plc’s (Digitalist Group or Company) subsidiary Digitalist Sweden AB has concluded an additional agreement with a Swedish public sector operator on the delivery of design and development services. The agreement is part of long-term cooperation and its value is approximately EUR 1.8 million. The delivery of the services is planned to take place during 2022. The agreement supports Digitalist Group’s growth in Sweden and its target to act as a strategic partner in digitalisation.

Digitalist Group estimates that the agreement will not affect its earlier guidance for 2021.

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC

Further information:

Digitalist Group Plc

Magnus Leijonborg, CEO, tel. +46 76 315 8422, magnus.leijonborg@digitalistgroup.com

Mervi Södö, CFO, tel. +358 40 136 5959, mervi.sodo@digitalistgroup.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

https://digitalist.global

Attachment