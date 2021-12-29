WFC Announces “Aporkalypse” Vacation for 2023

DALLAS, Texas, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The World Food Championships (WFC) announced today that it is partnering with The Experience Resorts to develop a culinary and barbecue-themed vacation for 2023 in the Caribbean called “Aporkalypse Island.”

Designed for both foodies and avid barbecue fans, Aporkalypse Island will feature daily music, barbecue classes, demos, parties, cookoffs and custom experiences with celebrity chefs and award-winning pitmasters.

“Nothing goes better with sun and fun than great food and barbecue created by well known chefs and legendary pitmasters,” said Mike McCloud, President/CEO of WFC. “This is a unique vacation plan for foodies who love beautiful resorts, interactive cooking, custom parties both big and small, as well as curated dinners by incredible chefs.”

Over the course of seven days, attendees will enjoy an all-inclusive style vacation on a pink sand beachfront in the Dominican Republic, with access to special cookoff events that range from hands-on quickfire challenges to interactive celebrity showdowns. For foodies who want to eat instead of compete, a series of certified judging classes will be offered to provide fair, fun and objective judging along the way.

“Imagine every day getting to learn about, then taste, and perhaps even judge succulent pork dishes and techniques from around the world,” commented McCloud. “That’s the essence of Aporkalypse, while the entire experience is emceed or curated by renowned chefs and respected pitmasters.”

The vacation is one of numerous new thematic getaways that will be offered by The Experience Resorts, which has developed a customized, immersive style resort for music and food-based programming.

Bookings for Aporkalypse Island will open up in February of 2022, a full year ahead of the official vacation week at the resort. To learn more about the vacation details and packages, join the advance registration list by emailing info@worldfoodchampionships.com. To learn more about The Experience Resorts, click here.

About World Food Championships:

The World Food Championships (WFC) is the highest stakes food competition in the world. This multi-day, live-event culinary competition showcases some of the world's best cooks who compete for food, fame and fortune in 10 categories (Bacon, Barbecue, Burger, Dessert, Rice/Noodles, Sandwich, Seafood, Soup, Steak and Vegetarian). While contestants have to earn their way into WFC by winning a Golden Ticket at a previous competition, potential judges are welcome to take WFC’s online certification course that explains the E.A.T. methodology. Certified judges then request and receive available seats at the next scheduled WFC event.Click here to learn more about getting certified.

