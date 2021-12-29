Ross Bicycles and Team W.A.R to Build 1-Off Custom Bikes in Las Vegas Nevada: NFTs, Precious Stones, Wild Paint and BlueTooth Tech for Commissioned Bicycle Builds

Las Vegas, Nevada, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ross Bicycles Corporation has announced they'll be offering custom 1-off designer bike builds out of Las Vegas, Nevada. "These are commissioned pieces of artwork, essentially bike jewelry and pure one-of-a-kind builds for those wanting a true masterpiece collector's item worth its weight in gold," said Shaun Ross.

Of course, a city that's known for glamour, high-end purchases, world-class entertainment, and shopping would be home to a company doing elite status bicycle builds worth potentially millions. Why would anyone need a bicycle that costs $25,000-$1,000,000+ dollars with an NFT attached? Well, I guess the same question could be asked of why some want several hundred thousand dollar watches, performance sports cars, or pieces of online art costing millions in digital currency. Status, investment, fun, and portfolio building are just a few of those answers. It could also be for that one specific individual that only wants the best of the best in the cycling category. Either way, these bike builds are next-level handmade precious gems that come along with a membership to W.A.R's elite club, entry to VIP events, and an NFT specific to each bike build along with a commemorative one-of-a-kind certificate of authenticity.

Looking to have one built? If a customer is lucky enough to get on the list since there's only a handful completed each year, here's the process, what they get, and how they can own one of these masterpieces.

As with many custom requests, it all starts with a phone call, email, or message to the company to discuss their vision, options available, budget, and build timeline. They'll choose their style of bike (Cruiser, MTN, Gravel, BMX, or Electric), colors, design, materials, precious stones requested, components, and overall goal for the build. Once they speak with intake, an appointment is set to speak with their builder about the new custom bike along with details. Once their bike has been commissioned, the 3D render will be developed and delivered to them electronically as an NFT. If revisions are requested during the rendering phase, the designer will supply changes until they're 100% happy with the look, feel, and overall design. Once their 3D render is approved, the builder will commence the construction of their masterpiece.

For more information on these custom bike builds, customers can inquire at the numbers below.

They can reach the W.A.R build & inquiry line at, 844-897-6222, or 786-590-5866. Instagram: @warbikes, WarBikes.com, RossBikes.com

