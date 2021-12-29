Upside Avenue Adds 16.6 Acres of Land to Portfolio

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upside Avenue (Multi-Housing Income REIT, Inc.) announced today that during the fourth quarter of 2021, it contributed $531,483 for a minority interest in CG Sunset Land, LLC (“Sunset Land”). Sunset Land is a development project consisting of 16.6 acres of land in the San Antonio MSA area. Our Manager, the Casoro Group, is currently pursuing the development of the land given its strategic location in the highly sought-after San Antonio market.

Although Upside Avenue’s initial offering has ended, the management team is currently working on a new offering that will be available in early 2022. Investors can join the waitlist at https://upsideavenue.com/contact/.

About Upside Avenue

Upside Avenue provides professional-managed multifamily real estate investments, once only available to commercial investors and high net worth individuals. Set to break investment barriers for everyone, this real estate investment trust is created by its parent company Casoro Group, an award-winning, 100% minority-owned, vertically integrated real estate investment firm. To learn more, please visit https://upsideavenue.com.

Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.