Dr. Ellen Turner’s Dermatology Office Celebrates Launch of Audrose Beauty Collection with Vogue100

DALLAS, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Ellen Turner and her Dermatology Office team, providing comprehensive medical and cosmetic skin care services in Dallas, were thrilled to help support the launch of the luxury Audrose Beauty line held on Monday, Dec. 13. The Texas-based founder and CEO of Audrose™, Justine Nichole, partnered with Vogue100 for the invite-only launch party luncheon held at Gansevoort Hotel, NYC.



Aesthetic treatments like injectables can give your complexion some extra fine-tuning it needs to look even more stunning, but maintaining an excellent skincare routine with high-quality ingredients should always be your priority for maintaining happy and healthy skin. The innovative new CBD-derived Audrose Beauty product line has been formulated with botanical ingredients designed to enhance the skin’s appearance and was developed using sustainable practices. Audrose Beauty takes a holistic approach to skin care, created with the goal of harnessing the benefits of both nature and science while striking a balance between the two to improve the beauty of the skin from the inside out by working on its foundation.

The anti-inflammatory properties of CBD are now well-known. It has several major benefits for skin, including relieving the swelling, redness, and discomfort caused by acne, hydrating dry skin, regulating oil production, and soothing skin that is irritated from chronic conditions like eczema.

During the four-year development process, after consulting with some of the top beauty experts and chemists from around the world, the creators of Audrose Beauty discovered and pioneered a system known as Phyto-Molecular Skin Science™. This process combines hemp-derived extract with potent botanicals and skin-strengthening antioxidants. Beauty capsules enable the nourishing CBD formula to be absorbed more rapidly and effectively into the deep skin layers, sealing them in and promoting the slow release of those highly concentrated powerhouse ingredients. Audrose™ products do not contain any additives or animal-derived ingredients.

Want to learn more about the benefits of advanced Audrose™ skin care products? For more advice on cosmetic skin care, contact the Dallas-based Dermatology Office of Dr. Ellen Turner. Call 214-373-7546 or submit a contact form through their website for more details about the event.