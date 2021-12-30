Leonhardt Ventures Announces Filing of Patent for Bioelectric S100A Expression for Organ Healing





Mission Viejo, California, United States, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonhardt Ventures LLC, an innovation and venture creation company focused on the convergence of bioelectrics and biologics for organ regeneration, announced today that additional pre-clinical supporting data for the expression of the S100A1 protein was submitted to a patent application filed earlier this year.

S100A1 is a member of the S100 family of calcium-binding proteins and is a critical lead regulator of cardiac performance and vascular biology. In cardiomyocytes, S100A1 is known to substantially improve Ca2+ handling and contractile performance. Additionally, S100A1 targets the cardiac sarcomere and mitochondria, reducing pre-contractile tension and enhancing oxidative energy generation. S100A1 is documented to have a stimulatory effect on the health of endothelial cells, including endothelial NO production by increasing endothelial nitric oxide synthase activity.

Emphasizing the pathophysiological relevance of S100A1, myocardial infarction in S100A1 knockout mice resulted in the accelerated transition towards heart failure and excessive mortality compared to wild-type controls. Furthermore, mice lacking S100A1 displayed significantly elevated blood pressure values with abrogated responsiveness to bradykinin. Conversely, numerous small and large animal heart failure studies showed that S100A1 overexpression results in superior survival in response to myocardial infarction, indicating the high potential for future S100A1-based therapeutic interventions. S100A1 is a promising novel therapeutic agent for treating heart and cardiovascular disease that warrants further study.

Leonhardt Ventures has exclusively licensed this patent-pending technology for the application of use in heart regeneration to BioLeonhardt LTP www.bioleonhardt.com. BioLeonhardt has planned a new round of large animal studies at the California Medical Innovations Institute in North San Diego County for the first quarter of 2022. The studies will include S100A1 bioelectric protein expression along with klotho, follistatin, IGF1, SDF1, PDGF, and other bioelectrically-controlled regeneration promoting protein expressions combined with daily delivery, via a catheter system, of a mixed composition of muscle stem cells, bioelectric pre-treated PRF, secretome from amniotic sourcing and selected exosomes. Leonhardt Ventures is also researching the S100A1 technology platform for other applications of use including, bladder regeneration working with BladderCell LTP, www.bladdercell.com and B-Alive, www.b-alivestim.com, and nerve regeneration applications, including recovery from spinal cord injury, working with the SpineStim product development team.www.spine-stim.com

Separately, Leonhardt Ventures has exclusively licensed patents pending for klotho-expressing mesenchymal stem cells in combination therapies for organ regeneration including, heart regeneration, which will be added to the next round of large animal studies.



"Optimal results of bioelectric signaling stimulation for S100A1 expression in porcine heart tissue using RT-qPCR was achieved with 30 minutes stimulation using a square, biphasic waveform at 50%, 1.0V, and 75HZ frequency, resulting in a >275% increase in S100A1 expression over baseline," stated Sejal Chaudhari, Leonhardt Ventures' assigned lead scientist on this S100A1 lab stimulation study.

"Over a decade ago, S100A1 was identified as a prime contributor to improving heart contractile performance. For the first time, this patent and data establish a bioelectric method to increase S100A1 delivery to the heart instead of being limited to direct injections alone. This could make delivery more sustainable and practical for future therapeutic strategies. We look forward to sharing the results from our upcoming large animal study next spring." stated Dr. Leslie Miller, Chief Medical Officer.

About Leonhardt Ventures LLC: Since 1982, the Leonhardt team has developed innovations for organ regeneration and recovery with over 800 related patent claims issued, pending, in process, optioned, or licensed. Over 600,000 patients have been treated with Leonhardt inventions to date. The company is currently incubating and accelerating 38 organ and purpose-specific applications for its core IP in the areas of 1) Heart and Cardiovascular, 2) Brain, 3) Cosmetic and Personal Care, 4) Major Organ Regeneration, and 5) Cancer. See www.leonhardtventures.com for more information.

The Leonhardt team has led an extensive series of world-first achievements, including the first patented predictably-compliant cardiovascular balloon catheter, PolyCathTM, in the 1980s, the first muscle stem cell repair of a heart in a large animal in 1988, the first biological pacemaker implantation in a large animal in 1990, the first percutaneous heart valve in 1991, a pre-clinical large animal study of the first vibrational energy device for preventing blood clots in 1993, the first clinical percutaneous repair of an aortic aneurysm in 1995, the first bioelectric organ regeneration paper published in Circulation in 1999, the first non-surgical muscle stem cell repair of a human heart in 2001, and the first-ever successful clinical placement of an aortic stent-based circulatory assist pump 2019.

About Leonhardt's Launchpads: Leonhardt's Launchpads by Cal-X Stars Business Accelerator, Inc. is a majority-owned and controlled subsidiary of Leonhardt Ventures LLC that serves as an innovation and startup launch accelerator primarily for Leonhardt Ventures LLC inventions. The accelerator typically receives 9% seed-stage equity with a dilution floor at 9% and holds pre-emptive right to acquire up to 20% ownership in any accelerator portfolio organ or purpose-specific Licensable Technology Platforms (LTP's) or startups right up to graduation or exit, whichever may come first. Graduation from the accelerator occurs upon completion of first in human studies. See www.calxstars.com

Warnings and Disclaimers: Product is not yet proven safe or effective. Forward-looking statements subject to change without notice. Patents issued may be invalidated. Patents pending may not be issued. Patents optioned or licensed may not be maintained. Company, via accelerator business model, shares resources in all forms across multiple entities. Company lacks sufficient resources to bring products through clinical studies and to market. Company utilizes off-the-shelf devices and components to speed development time when possible. Timelines are subject to change even by years or decades. Company is attempting to do in organ regeneration what no other company or organization, even those with substantially higher resources, has been ever able to achieve. As an investment, this has to be regarded in the highest risk category for total loss. Innovation and startup accelerator statistics worldwide indicate an approximately 4% rate of blockbuster success amongst portfolio startup entries in the best of the best accelerators. Company has a small staff to maintain over 50 websites with over 10,000 pages of materials, and it is highly that likely certain pages have outdated information at any given time. If you have any specific questions, please email us to get the most up-to-date information. Priorities constantly change, and resources are re-allocated by business design based on expressed acquisition interest from potential buyers/strategic partners and other opportunity drivers.

Contact:

Brian Hardy

Director of Marketing

(424) 291-2133

brian_fizzpopmedia@customers.prdistribution.org

For the original news story, please visit https://prdistribution.com/news/leonhardt-ventures-announces-filing-of-patent-for-bioelectric-s100a-expression-for-organ-healing-2.html