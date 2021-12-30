BIOMARIN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating BioMarin Pharmaceuticals on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against BioMarin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BMRN) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against BioMarin on October 25, 2021 with a Class Period from January 13, 2020 to September 3, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of BioMarin have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.



The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) BMN 307 was less safe than BioMarin had led investors to believe; (ii) BMN 307's safety profile made it likely that the FDA would place a clinical hold on the Phearless Phase 1/2 study; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated BMN 307's clinical and commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a long-term stockholder of BioMarin, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra B. Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

