Long Puffer Jackets For Women Canada – Best Waterproof Ladies Winter Coat Deals

Frank And Oak’s newly launched Hygge puffer offers customers warmth alongside an eco-friendly make, with its shell and lining made from 100% recycled polyester. The puffer is double-breasted with zipper closure, and is offered in dark rose, black, walnut, Atlantic green, and sand, and comes in sizes XS, S, M, L, and XL.

More details can be found at: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/womens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

With the newly launched puffer, customers have access to a durable, water-repellent product. Its 20K/20K rating signifies its capability to withstand 20,000 millimeters of water per square inch and release 20,000 grams of vapor per square meter.

Frank And Oak’s Hygge puffer is made with materials and practices that are consistent with the company’s eco-friendly, ethical outlook. For example, its insulation contains fibres which, whilst mimicking the warmth of organic down, remain free of animal-derived materials.

The Hygge puffer offers elastic cuffs to trap heat, hand pockets with snap buttons and polar fleece, a non-removable hood, and a semi-matte finish. It is fully machine washable.

As previously announced, Frank And Oak is a Canadian company priding itself on its planetary awareness and striving to work for environmental change through sustainable fashion practices. Alongside its range of women’s jackets, it offers blouses, sweatshirts, long-sleeved tees, dresses, skirts, and more. There is also a men’s clothing line and an array of sustainably made accessories featured on the company’s website.

A spokesperson for the company said: “From purposeful pockets to the very last recyclable button, every product we create is uncompromisingly designed to be as beneficial to you as it is to our planet’s welfare. Our desire to perfect clothing and capture the essence of modern Canadian living fuels every decision we make. We work hard on elevating timeless essentials to meet today’s needs and anticipate tomorrow’s challenges.”

All interested parties can find further details at: https://ca.frankandoak.com

