Hosting Resellers Can Make 100% - 150% Profit from Websnoogie White Label Web Hosting

Omaha, NE, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As an Omaha based web design, marketing, and hosting company, Websnoogie, LLC has the resources to grow reseller businesses.



White Label resellers report at least 100% - 150% return on investment on Websnoogie's white label website design and hosting services. This gain is the undoubted low price of the company's development and setup services that allow the resellers to add a very decent markup. Web design resellers make over $1,000 per website, while web hosting resellers make up to $200 residual profit per account per year.

If a customer is a reseller and sells hosting for $200-$250 per year, they can resell through Websnoogie and make a profit of 100% - 150%. Websnoogie has some resellers making 200% profit!



Resellers Make Money with White Label Hosting





The simplest explanation of hosting reselling is that someone will buy enough server power (space/bandwidth) from a trusted hosting provider and then offer it directly to their customers as if they are the hosting provider. This way, they can sell hosting services without the upfront cost. Resellers use the power of white labeling. In the process of doing so, resellers also earn a significant amount of revenue and create a business around it. Reseller hosting is scalable to an impressive level, enabling the enjoyment of a passive revenue stream.





Websnoogie's Attractive Offers for Their Service Resellers





Websnoogie's white label hosting program is a great way to start an Omaha web hosting (or from any location) business because it requires no server management or maintenance experience. Websnoogie's technicians manage the technical aspects so the reseller can focus on selling services under its own brand. In addition, as white label reseller customers, the reseller decides how much to charge for their services.





The Benefits of Becoming a Web Hosting Reseller





Reseller hosting offers a great range of benefits.

The low cost associated with the hosting service serves as an incentive for potential resellers. The packages offered by Websnoogie are indeed financially attractive. In return, the primary hosting provider gains more customers, which translates into regular revenue while providing more visibility and recognition.

A second and most important benefit is that it allows website owners and resellers to generate passive income.

Resellers have access to all the hosting features that come with hosting packages. They also have the freedom to determine which features are available to their customers. Websnoogie can do everything needed:





Set up the web hosting

Set the domain

Install WordPress

Install the theme

And more!





Or choosing the web hosting set-up only and reducing the price even further.





Become a Hosting Reseller with Websnoogie





Websnoogie offers a 100% white label reseller hosting service, leaving the branding up to the reseller. The Websnoogie team answers questions quickly and thoroughly. They are the trusted support as resellers build web design and web hosting companies and cash in on the profits!

Contact Info:

Name: Websnoogie

Address: 14301 FNB Pkwy Suite 100, Omaha, NE 68154

Phone: 402-813-4034

Website:https://www.websnoogie.com



