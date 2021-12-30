Singer/Songwriter Zovik Releases Inspirational Cover of Leonard Cohen Legendary Dark Pop Song 'Hallelujah'

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singer/Songwriter Zovik has officially released a cover of Leonard Cohen's legendary pop song "Hallelujah." The track was released to all streaming platforms on Tuesday, Dec. 21. A music video for "Hallelujah" was also released to YouTube, gaining hundreds of views within its initial few hours after launch.

Zovik's cover of "Hallelujah" differs from Cohen's legendary original version. While Cohen's 1984 version of the song featured laid-back, raspy vocals, Zovik's voice soars with the backing of piano, drums, and keyboards. Zovik's cover has a quiet-loud dynamic allowing the track to breathe, grow, and thrive throughout its three-plus minutes.

"I fell in love with 'Hallelujah' when I first heard it," Zovik said. "I knew I had to perform it and add my own touch. I felt I could really add to the song with my voice."

Since releasing "Hallelujah" and its music video, Zovik has received praise from fans for her beautiful rendition of the famous song. Her angelic voice provides inspiration to fans from around the world. "Hallelujah" is another sensational song to feature Zovik's powerful voice.

The song's biblical imagery is taken to a new level courtesy of Zovik's soaring vocals. Unlike the original version of "Hallelujah," which is very dark, Zovik's offering is full of hope and light.

The Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter has an eclectic music style that mixes Pop/Synth, Ballads, and Pop/EDM into one incredible sound. Zovik specializes in uplifting music to give listeners an escape. It is at the current time that Zovik's songs can provide even more of an escape and glimmer of hope to listeners.

Zovik released her debut song, "Holding On", in 2016. The track was co-written by Zovik, Philly K, and Madi Rindge, and produced by Gemini Muziq. "Holding On" reached No. 16 on Lebanon's NRJ radio Station - an almost unheard-of feat for an emerging artist. Since debuting with "Holding On," Zovik has continued to write, record, and release inspirational songs to widespread praise.

Zovik isn't just a talented singer/songwriter. Along with fulfilling her music dreams, Zovik is a Civil Engineer. According to Zovik, her career as a Civil Engineer provides balance to life.

"Hallelujah" is available for streaming on Spotify and ZovikMusic.com. The music video for Zovik's "Hallelujah" can be viewed on her official YouTube page.

###

Contact details

Contact name: Zovik

Song: "Hallelujah"

Website: www.zovikmusic.com

YouTube: www.youtube.com/zovikmusic

Instagram: @ZovikMusic

Email: zovikmusic@hotmail.com

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4xUuH497VEjJpFOZkj9hfs?si=7IYdfkb4RR6CR2w9oT_VBA&nd=1







Related Images











Image 1: Zovik - Hallelujah





Hallelujah Cover by Zovik









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment