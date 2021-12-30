Dates of periodic information disclosure of AUGA group, AB for the year 2022 (investor calendar)

AUGA group, AB (legal entity code: 126264360, registered office address: Konstitucijos pr. 21C, Vilnius; hereinafter – the Company) is planning to announce the results of the Company in the year 2022 as follows:
|28 February 2022
|Consolidated unaudited interim financial report for twelve months of 2021
|7 April 2022
|Consolidated audited annual financial report for the year 2021
|31 May 2022
|Consolidated unaudited interim financial report for the first three months of 2022
|31 August 2022
|Consolidated unaudited half-yearly financial report for the first six months of 2022
|30 November 2022
|Consolidated unaudited interim financial report for the first nine months of 2022
General manager
Kęstutis Juščius
+370 5 233 5340