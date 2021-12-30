New York, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities in the GaN Substrate Market: Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193774/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global GaN substrate looks attractive with opportunities in consumer electronics and automotive industries. The global GaN substrate market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2026. The major drivers for the growth of this market are the growing demand of GaN substrate in LED application, increasing need of higher power density for electronic devices, and increasing usage in power electronics application.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of large GaN substrates and development of GaN single-crystal substrates.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global GaN Substrate by diameter type, application, and end use industry, and region as follows:



By Diameter Type [$M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• <4 inches

• 4 inches or greater



By Application [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• LED

• Laser Diode

• Others



By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Others



By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• The Rest of the World

Some of the GaN substrates companies profiled in this report are Sumitomo Electric Industries, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Kyocera, GaN Systems, Sciocs, Toshiba, and Soitec.



The analyst forecast that, the 4 inches or greater GaN substrate segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to growing demand for optoelectronics devices, telecom frontends, high power amplifiers, and high temperature devices market.



Consumer electronics segment will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to surge in the demand for substrates in the electronics devices.



APAC will remain the largest region due to growing penetration of GaN Substrate in consumer electronics and automobile sector.



Features of the Global GaN Substrate



• Market Size Estimates: GaN Substrate size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: GaN Substrate size by various segments, such as product type, application, end use industry, and regions in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: GaN Substrate breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product type, application, end use industry, and regions for the GaN Substrate.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the GaN Substrate.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the GaN Substrate by diameter (<4 inches and 4 inches or greater), by application (LED, Laser diode, and Others), by end use industry (automotive, consumer electronics, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193774/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________