The future of the magneto resistive RAM (MRAM) market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronics, robotics, automotive, enterprise storage, and aerospace and defense industries. The global MRAM market is expected to reach an estimated $6.2 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 25% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for wearable devices, high adoption of IoT devices, advancement in computing technology, need for higher memory space, and reduction in boot up time.



Emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the MRAM industry, includes reduction in size of the chip area of STT-MRAMs. Avalanche, CROCUS, Honeywell, Samsung, and Everspin are among the major MRAM manufacturers.



The study includes trends and forecasts for the global MRAM market by type, end use industry, and region as follows:



By Type [$M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• Toggle MRAM

• STT-MRAM



By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• Consumer Electronics

• Robotics

• Automotive

• Enterprise Storage

• Aerospace and Defense

• Others



By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

The analyst forecasts that STT-MRAM will remain the largest segment due to growing preference for fast, efficient, highly scalable, and non-volatile memory devices in several end-use industries.



Enterprise storage will remain the largest end use industry during the forecast period due to reduction in the system down time, enhancement in data recovery, and lowering of overall cost of operation.



North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period, supported by increasing demand for advanced data storage technologies and shift towards cloud-based services in various industries in the region.



Features of the MRAM Market



• Market Size Estimates: MRAM market size estimation in terms of value ($M).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: MRAM market size by various segments, such as type and end use industry in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: MRAM market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different type, end use industry, and regions for the MRAM market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the MRAM market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global MRAM market by type (toggle MRAM and STT-MRAM), end use industry (consumer electronics, robotics, automotive, enterprise storage, aerospace and defense, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the MRAM market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the MRAM market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in the MRAM market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the MRAM market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the MRAM market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the MRAM market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the MRAM market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the MRAM market?





