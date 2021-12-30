New York, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities and Competitive Analysis of the Interposer Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193771/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the interposer market looks promising with opportunities in the CIS, CPU/GPU, MEMS 3D capping interposer, RF devices, logic SoC, and ASIC/FPGA markets. The global interposer market is expected to reach an estimated $639.2 million by 2026 with a CAGR of 18% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for 2.5D and 3D IC packaging, and the miniaturization of electronic devices.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the interposer industry, include increasing reticle size of interposer and growing adoption of RDL interposer technology for heterogeneous integration.



The study includes trends and forecasts for the global interposer market by product type, application, and region as follows:



By Product Type [$B shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• 2D Interposer

• 2.5D Interposer

• 3D Interposer



By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• CIS

• CPU/GPU

• MEMS 3D Capping Interposer

• RF Devices

• Logic SoC

• ASIC/FPGA

• Others



By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

Some of the interposer companies profiled in this report include Murata, Amkor, AGC, Atomica, and TSMC.



In this market, 2D, 2.5D, and 3D interposers are used in various applications, CIS, CPU/GPU, MEMS 3D capping interposer, RF devices, logic SoC, and ASIC/FPGA. The analyst forecasts that 2.5D interposer will remain the largest segment due to better speed, power, heterogeneous integration, and simplified integration properties.



Within the interposer market, ASIC/FPGA will remain the largest application during the forecast period due to growing demand of artificial intelligence, autonomous car, and machine learning.



Asia Pacific will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the presence of large foundries and manufacturing hub for electronic devices. Economic growth, growing urbanization, and increasing disposable income driving the demand for consumer electronics and increasing adoption of digital technologies, such as 5G, Internet of things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI).



Features of the interposer Market



• Market Size Estimates: Interposer market size estimation in terms of value ($M).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Interposer market size by various segments, such as application and product type in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: Interposer market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different application and product type and regions for the interposer market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the interposer market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global interposer market by product type (2D interposer, 2.5D interposer, and 3D interposer), application (CIS, CPU/GPU, MEMS 3D capping interposer, RF devices, logic SoC, ASIC/FPGA, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the interposer market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the interposer market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in the interposer market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the interposer market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the interposer market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the interposer market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the interposer market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the interposer market?





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193771/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________