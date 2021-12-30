New York, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Site Remediation Consulting Services Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193720/?utm_source=GNW



The global site remediation consulting services market is expected to grow from $24.22 billion in 2021 to $27.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $40.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.3%.



The site remediation consulting services market consists of the sales of site remediation consulting services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide advice and assistance to businesses and other organizations on activities such as the control of environmental contamination from pollutants, toxic substances, and hazardous materials.These companies provide solutions for assessment, management, and remediation to prevent and correct land contamination.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The main types of site remediation consulting services are bioremediation, pump & treat, in situ vitrification, thermal treatment, chemical treatment, excavation, soil washing, and others.Bioremediation is a field of biotechnology that uses living organisms such as microorganisms and bacteria to remove contaminants, pollutants, and poisons from soil, water, and other environments.



The various forms of services include remediation services, soil remediation services, and water remediation services and are used by waste disposal sites, oil & gas, mining, chemical & petrochemical, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, and others.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Transformation from traditional consulting to cloud based consulting is one of the key trends shaping the market growth of the site remediation consulting services market during the forecast period.Most of the remediation services companies will use mobile devices to handle work orders and is expected to transform from traditional consulting to software-as-a-service based consulting.



The software-as-a-service platforms are delivered in the form of EHS compliance, industrial environmental compliance management, carbon reporting, water quality management, and QHSE (quality, environmental, health & safety) management. Cloud based consulting provides an easy approach for consulting services and needs renewal after a certain period of time.



The rapid rise in air and water pollution levels over the last decade and the increase in natural calamities such as floods, earthquakes, and landslides globally is driving the demand for site remediation consulting services.There has been an increase in the scope for ecological restoration and site remediation consulting services due to the rise in natural calamities such as Tsunamis, hurricanes, and earthquakes.



For instance, according to Center of Disaster Philantropy, in US, there were 14 billion-dollar weather and climate change disasters in 2019.Floods on the Mississippi, Missouri, and Arkansas rivers were three of them.



Flooding affected over 14 million people this year, with an additional 200 million at risk.



In 2019, Tetra Tech Inc., a US-based, global provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for concerns associated with water, environment, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development acquired WYG plc for £43 million. The acquisition of WYG plc will place Tetra Tech Inc., as one of the leading global consulting, engineering, and program management firm focused on water, environment, and infrastructure. WYG plc is a UK-based, provider of technical expertise and commercial insight to property, asset, and infrastructure projects.



The countries covered in the site remediation consulting services market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193720/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________