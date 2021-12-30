New York, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Drafting Services Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193718/?utm_source=GNW





The global drafting services market is expected to grow from $4.69 billion in 2021 to $5.33 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $8.40 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.0%.



The drafting services market consists of the sales of drafting services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that draw detailed layouts, plans, and illustrations of buildings, structures, systems, or components from engineering and architectural specifications. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The main types of drafting services are mechanical drafting services, site drafting services for civil engineering projects, structural components of buildings drafting services, architectural drafting services, drafting of as-built drawings, drafting consulting services, and others.Mechanical drafting services are the process of developing technical machine drawings and mechanical assemblies for mechanical engineers using blueprints within CAD applications.



The services are used by various industries including education, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, residential, and others. The different providers include large enterprise and small and medium enterprise.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing demand for computer-aided design (CAD) services is expected to propel the growth of the drafting services market.Computer-aided design (CAD) includes the design and drafting of objects, goods, or structures using computer technology.



Owing to the tremendous benefits that CAD provides to real estate developers, architects, interior designers, and consumers, CAD outsourcing has proven particularly relevant in the sector of architecture and building design.For instance, in 2019 Autodesk, an America-based software company revealed that the company revenue for its construction, architecture, engineering, AutoCAD, and AutoCAD LT products grew by 37%.



Therefore, the growing demand for CAD services drives the growth of the drafting services market.



3D printed buildings is a key trend gaining popularity in the drafting services market. A 3D printer can support the design and construct of the entire building. This method is more eco-friendly, cost-effective, and time-efficient in printing buildings than other traditional methods. A digital 3D design of an object is produced either by a computer-aided design (CAD) or by a 3D scanner. In January 2020, Zortrax, a Polish manufacturer of 3D printers and filaments for SMB, launched a 3D printing service that utilises the full product portfolio of the company. Customers that want to use 3D printing but can’t afford purchasing a machine and using it in-house will be able to obtain produced parts for prototyping, tooling, or end-use product applications.



The high cost of computer-aided design (CAD) drafting services is expected to hamper the growth of the drafting services market in the coming years.CAD, or computer-aided design and drafting (CADD), is a design and technical documentation software that substitutes an automated process instead of a manual design.



The cost of the design depends upon the type and size required.Most of the drafting firms will charge an average of $100 to $120 an hour.



Architects are more costly, charging $130 to $150 per hour. Therefore, the high cost of CAD drafting services hinders the growth of the drafting services market.



In May 2019, WorleyParsons, an Australia-based engineering services company acquired Jacobs ECR for $3.2 billion. The deal will help to bring equal abilities in key business lines including a best-in-class coastal and downstream MMO capability allowing customers to benefit from expanded integrated solutions offering. Jacobs ECR, an America based professional services firm.



The countries covered in the drafting services market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193718/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________