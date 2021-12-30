SAINT JEAN CARBON REPORTS ON AGM AND PROVIDES AN OPERATIONAL UPDATE





Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (“Saint Jean” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SJL) a Canadian based company announces the Voting Results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders (the “AGM”) held on December 28, 2021. The shareholders of the Company: (i) re-elected William Pfaffenberger, David Madill, Glen Nursey, V-Bond Lee and Zhongwei Chen to the Board of Directors; (ii) re-appointed Kenway Mack Slusarchuk Stewart LLP as the auditor of the Company; (iii) re-approved the Company’s 10% rolling stock option plan; and (iv) subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, approved the proposed change of the Company’s name to Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. The Company is pleased to confirm that in excess of 99.5% of the votes cast were voted in favour of item above.

Operational Update

The Company is pleased to announce the Company’s battery plant located in Guelph, Ontario has commenced production of prototype batteries. The initial production run of these pouch cells will be used for testing to attempt to validate Solid Ultrabattery’s technology, as was disclosed in the Company’s November 11, 2021 news release.

