Sýn hf.: Financial Calendar 2022

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Sýn will host its Annual General Meeting and publish its interim condensed and annual consolidated financial statements according to the below financial calendar:

Interim report Q4 2021 and Annual Report 2021  16. February 2022
Annual General Meeting   18. March 2022
Interim report Q1 2022 11. May 2022
Interim report Q2 2022 31. August 2022
Interim report Q3 2022 2. November 2022
Interim report Q4 2022 and Annual Report 2022 15. February 2023 
Annual General Meeting   17. March 2023

Financial results will be disclosed and published after market closing.

Please note the dates are subject to change.

Investor relations

For further information, please contact Sýn Investors via email ir@syn.is.