Anmodning om suspension pga. tekniske problemer

Pga. tekniske problemer har vi anmodet Nasdaq om at suspendere handlen med følgende fonde:
Accunia Invest European CLO AAA/AA AKK DKK, ACAEUC, DK0061267747
Accunia Invest EUR CLO Opportunity KL ACAECO DK0060804052
Accunia Invest EUR CLO Invest Grade DKK ACACIGDKK DK0060804136
Accunia Invest European High Yield (KL) ACKEHY DK0061149036
Kontaktperson:
Direktør Caspar Møller, tlf. +45 3332 7070.
Yderligere oplysninger om Kapitalforeningen Accunia Invest findes på https://accunia.com/businesses/investments-funds.
Store Regnegade 5, 1, 1110 København K, tlf. 33 32 70 70
contact@accunia.com