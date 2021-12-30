Global Tea Market Report 2021: Assessment of Largest Tea Markets Globally and Key Opportunities for Growth

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Assessment of the Largest Tea Markets Globally 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Tea is the most widespread beverage across the world, consumed by almost all age groups. Tea contains antioxidants which prevents diseases and promotes good health. Lately, green tea has gained popularity due its anti-aging properties for skin.

Tea market has been categorized into leaf tea and CTC tea (Crush, Tear, and Curl). While in the CTC method, the tea leaves are processed through machines and is less time consuming, leaf tea process comprises harvesting & processing by hand. As a result, leaf tea is more expensive and is of superior quality.

In the period January to August 2021, global black tea production was 894.52 million kg (mkg), recording a growth of 13.76% year-on-year, as compared with 786.32 mkg in the same period a year ago. In this period, India's production of black tea rose by 94.37 mkg to reach 443.85 mkg, while that of Sri Lanka grew by 24.18% year-on-year to reach 159.75 mkg.

The black tea production of Malawi grew by 11% year-on-year to reach 34.60 mkg and that of Bangladesh's grew by 18.02% year-on-year to reach 25.74 mkg.

Among the key tea producing countries, only the production of Kenya fell by 9.76% year-on-year to reach 230.58 mkg in the first seven months of 2021.

In October 2021, the global black tea production is estimated at 1.36 billion kg as compared with 1.23 billion kg, in the same period of 2020. India's black tea production grew by 18.15% year-on-year to reach 792.49 million kg (mkg) while that of Sri Lanka grew by 18.19% year-on-year to reach 209.61 mkg. Kenya's black tea production fell to 274.04 mkg as compared with 301.60 mkg, in the same period in 2020.

The report highlights key dynamics of the global, Indian, Chinese, Sri Lankan and Kenyan tea sector. The current market scenario, growing opportunity in the sector and the impact of the Covid-19 global outbreak has been studied. The report contains the latest views and opinions of industry leaders.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Global Tea Market

a. Overview

b. Market Performance & Statistics

c. Key Players

d. Outlook

e. Industry Speak

2. India Tea Market

a. Overview

b. Market Performance & Statistics

c. Outlook

d. Industry Speak

3. China Tea Market

a. Market Performance & Statistics

b. Outlook

c. Industry Speak

4. Kenya Tea Market

a. Performance & Market Statistics

b. Outlook

c. Industry Speak

5. Sri Lanka Tea Sector

a. Performance & Market Statistics

b. Outlook

c. Industry Speak



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rib2na

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.