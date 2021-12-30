From On-line to On-live: in Italy, the new revolution of online education

ROME, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the Covid-19 pandemic, Rome's prestigious Luiss University is revolutionising its approach towards online learning with a series of new programs using a technique described as on-live.



"Even if apparently it is just a change of a single letter, we have dramatically transformed the meaning of higher education programs delivered using digital technologies. Students will have a full experience, a new life in our program, with all the advantages of online education. The learning experience is unique and immersive", says Rector Andrea Prencipe. The two online programs are titled Marketing and Strategic Management.



Both courses offer advanced learning initiatives to train students to develop a new mindset, which will help them create solutions to future challenges.



Luiss University's digital learning approach is designed to ensure flexibility and adaptation to personal schedules through a mix of synchronous and asynchronous sessions and interactions with instructors scheduled at students' convenience. In addition, advanced EdTech solutions such as AI-based tools will further enhance personalized learning and monitoring of personal progress. Finally, to be prepared for their future, students will have the chance to experience first-hand the marketing world through virtual internships.



To achieve this, the Luiss learning approach focuses on interdisciplinarity to face the contemporary reality where challenges cannot be addressed by using the tools of a single discipline. This equips students with a comprehensive view of an increasingly complex business landscape.



The digital program in Strategic Management equips students with a comprehensive set of abilities necessary to comprehend and manage an increasingly complex corporate and market environment. Students will understand fundamental and advanced management principles and the skills required to use them to positively contribute to the growth of organizations, industries, regional economies, and the broader development of society.



The digital Program in Marketing provides students with a full suite of skills required to understand and manage increasingly complex markets. Students will learn basic and advanced marketing concepts and develop the ability to impact society positively. In addition, project-based and research-based courses will enable students to challenge themselves in applying forward-looking marketing skills to the most relevant marketing issues.

