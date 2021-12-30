New York, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Public Opinion And Election Polling Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193697/?utm_source=GNW





The global public opinion and election polling market is expected to grow from $7.54 billion in 2021 to $8.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $9.97 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%.



The public opinion and election polling market consists of the sales of public opinion and election polling services and related goods by entities that are engaged in systematically gathering, recording, tabulating, and presenting public opinion data. Public opinion and election polling services include elections opinion polls and elections exit polls.



The main survey types of public opinion and election polling are product survey, website survey, focus group survey, conference feedback survey, and others.A product survey is a series of questions sent to a specific segment of the user base to gather valuable user feedback about the state of the user experience.



The various mode of surveys includes online surveys, paper surveys, telephonic surveys one-to-one interviews and are applied for public opinion, and election polling.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing requirement for public opinion is anticipated to drive the demand for public opinion and election polling market.Public opinions and polls act as a measuring tool to find out what people think about a particular product, person, activity, company, or any other areas that are relevant to medical research and innovation.



These polls help countries and companies to decide on a new leader, release a product, make changes to the organizational structure of activities, or make other important strategic decisions. The requirement for public opinion for making decisions in government and business activities aids in the growth of the market.



Innovations and the launch of new techniques through partnerships and collaborations are gaining popularity in the public opinion and election polling market.Major companies operating in the industry and government organizations are introducing new technologies to make the surveys and voting more reliable, accessible, genuine, including the variability, and eliminating the errors.



For instance, in December 2019, Luminoso, a text analytics company, has launched QuickLearn 2.0 that reduces bias in AI-powered text analysis and uncovers more accurate and easy-to-understand insights from concepts in text-based data. In February 2020, the Election Commission of India and IIT-M collaborated to develop a new voting technology, to allow electors to vote from distant cities without going to the designated polling stations of their respective electoral districts.



Erroneous polling results are expected to hinder public opinion and the electoral polling market.This is due to various reasons such as error due to sampling, negative response rate, response bias where answers given by respondents do not reflect their true beliefs, coverage issues and questions being posed by the surveyors.



Also, the opinion of the public may change with time and other influences that result in a different outcome.According to the press release of the Hindustan Times on the exit polls and the actual results of elections in India published in May 2019, the margins of the exit polls and the actual elections were different for the last four times the elections were conducted, between 1998 and 2014.



This unpredictable situation makes it difficult for companies and countries to reach a specific endpoint, which impacts the public opinion and election polling market’s growth.



In October 2019, Slingshot Insights Inc., a US-based expert network and market research firm has acquired Truth On Call, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition has added surveys as an important tool for the market research framework of Slingshot Insights Inc., which furthers expands its network. Truth On Call, Inc. is a US-based healthcare survey and market research firm.



The countries covered in the public opinion and election polling market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



